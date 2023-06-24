Asmongold blasts Pokimane hater: “You need to f**king rethink your life”

Twitch star Asmongold has put one of his fans on blast, claiming they need to “rethink” their life after hating on fellow streamer Pokimane.

The streaming community has been torn since xQc’s shock move to Kick, signing a non-exclusive streaming deal worth $70 million, but could push the total to over $100 million with incentives.

While some are eyeing up a contract with the Stake-backed streaming platform, Pokimane has completely shut down the idea of ever joining Kick, stating she doesn’t want to “compromise” her “morals and ethics.”

Drama amongst the community has since sparked, with fans and fellow streamers hitting out at the Twitch star, while others jump to her defense.

Asmongold hits out at viewer hating on Pokimane

In a recent June 22 live stream, Asmon was reacting to the situation, where he noticed a user in his chat going by the name of ‘snicker10101’ continually hating on Pokimane — leading him to put the viewer on blast.

“Snicker should I just ban you bro?” the streamer asked. “You’re just spamming, how old are you, how old are you man? Like what the f**k are you doing?”

The Twitch star then pulled up the user’s chat logs, showing them repeatedly spamming messages hitting out at Pokimane — where he took the opportunity to poke fun at his viewer’s profile picture of Tom and Jerry. “Are you 11 f**king years old?” he said.

“What are you doing typing this drama bullsh*t in here? For like what, 10 minutes? Jesus, bro I’m not going to ban you but you need to f**king rethink your life. Jesus man, stop it.”

While Asmon remains in a neutral position when it comes to drama, it’s clear that the Twitch star doesn’t appreciate his viewers hating on fellow streamers.