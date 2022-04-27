Twitch reportedly considering big partnership changes and sub revenue splits

Twitch is reportedly considering big changes to their partnership contract, including reducing subscription revenue splits and adding more incentives for partners to run ads throughout their streams.

Since Twitch was acquired by Amazon in 2014, the popular streaming platform has amassed over two million broadcasters — and over 50k of them have made it to partner status.

Partners on the platform have an exclusivity clause, meaning they agree to live-stream exclusively on the Amazon-owned site. As well, some have the ability to request a higher revenue split for their subscribers, bringing it up to a 70/30 split instead of the 50/50 split offered to affiliates.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Twitch is considering altering how partnerships work, which could result in more ads for viewers.

Twitch considering partnership changes

In the report, Twitch is considering at least three major changes to the partnership program.

One of the updates they are considering would be more incentives for streamers to run ads throughout their stream. This is a change that some users believe has already been added to some large streamers’ contracts, as NICKMERCS has dealt with complaints about his ad breaks since he re-signed with Twitch last October.

The Amazon-owned site is also considering getting rid of the 70% sub revenue cut offered to certain partners on the platform, lowering it to 50%.

“Twitch staff is considering paring back the revenue cut of channel subscriptions granted to the top echelon of streamers in its so-called partnerships program to 50%, from 70%,” Bloomberg reported. “Another option is to create multiple tiers and set criteria for how to qualify for each one, two of the people said.”

However, Twitch may offer to release partners from their exclusivity clause which would allow them to stream on Facebook or YouTube Gaming.

In theory, if Twitch released NICKMERCS from his exclusivity with Twitch, we could see him streaming with Dr Disrespect again. However, Nick would still have to stream on YouTube.

It’s important to note that these updates have not been finalized and could be changed — or completely abandoned before they are made official. We’ll have to wait to see what happens in the coming months.