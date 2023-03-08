Pokemon’s Pheromosa now shares a name with new species of cockroach

A new species of cockroach has been, unfortunately, discovered in Singapore, but at least entomologists named it after Pokemon’s Pheromosa.

Introduced during Generation VII as a bug-type Pokemon, Pheromosa is a powerful creature whose design just so happens to share a lot in common with roaches.

In the years since its franchise debut, this particular creature has appeared across various forms of media, including Pokemon anime, manga, and video games.

But a new scientific discovery allows the winged creature to officially transcend the world of entertainment. And it’s all thanks to a pair of longtime Pokemon fans.

Scientists name new cockroach after Pokemon’s Pheromosa

As reported by Singaporean newspaper The Straits Times, entomologists in Singapore unearthed a new species of roach by comparing the new specimens’ male genitalia to that of its “closest relative” in Borneo.

Because the newfound species bears so much in common with a certain Pokemon creature, the world’s latest pest has been dubbed Nocticola pheromosa.

One co-author of the finding, Foo Maosheng, explained the naming convention as follows: “There are some similarities between Pheromosa and the delicate cockroach that we found, such as having a long antenna, wings that mimic a hood and long slender legs. Both my collaborator and I are Pokemon fans, so we thought, why not name it after a Pokemon inspired by a cockroach.”

The Journal of Asia-Pacific Entomology published the discovery of Nocticola pheromosa late last month on February 27.

Apparently, the earliest known report of the species dates back to 2016 and 2017, when scientists collected mysterious male specimens while conducting an insect survey in the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

For everyone’s sake, here’s to hoping no more surprise Pokemon-esque creatures crawl out of hiding.