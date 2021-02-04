Logo
Entertainment

PewDiePie responds to accusations of “cashing in” on VTuber trend

Published: 4/Feb/2021 20:58

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: PewDiePie

Share

PewDiePie

YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has finally responded to the outrage sparked by his recent VTuber switch, with many in the community accusing him of “profiting” from a trend that dedicated indie creators have built up over the years.

PewDiePie returned from his extended break with a surprising change: He’s no longer showing his face, instead opting to become a ‘VTuber’ by using a stylized avatar in his place.

VTubers (short for “virtual YouTubers”) have been around for quite some time. Generally, these content creators use custom, anime-style avatars instead of showing their face online. A good number of VTubers have become wildly popular as a result, including the likes of Japan’s Kizuna Ai and American VTuber Projekt Melody.

It seems that PewDiePie’s addition to the mix has not been well-received, though, with many in the VTuber fandom and even fellow VTubers themselves hitting out at the platform’s most-subscribed independent creator for “hopping on a bandwagon.”

PewDiePie shows off his new anime avatar.
YouTube: PewDiePie
PewDiePie’s decision to use virtual avatars has sparked debate among the VTuber community.

While this isn’t the first time popular creators have been blasted for joining the hype (see the outrage against Pokimane’s decision to do the same), PewDiePie instantly became the brunt of incredible ire from the community — and he’s finally reacted to the hate.

In a February 4 YouTube video, Kjellberg admitted that he is actually losing money over his decision to withhold his face from videos, rather than “cashing in” on the trend as some believe.

“Where’s the money?” he laughed. “Where’s the VTuber money I was promised? This is bullshit! If anything, I just pissed off brands, because I was supposed to do brand deals, and they were like, ‘Well, you need to show your face.’ If anything, I lose money for this.”

“No matter what, you’re always going to have dumb people online,” he continued. “This is the problem with the internet, in general — people throwing their opinions out there. Your opinion don’t matter!”

That’s not all; he even admitted that he didn’t intend to become a VTuber full-time as many fans and critics believed, and had actually begun the whole charade as a joke (which explains why he hasn’t gone all-out on an extremely detailed avatar).

There’s no telling how long PewDiePie will keep up his faceless videos, but it doesn’t look like he’s bothered by all the backlash coming his way, regardless.

Entertainment

JoJo Siwa reveals “amazing” girlfriend who inspired her coming out announcement

Published: 4/Feb/2021 20:06

by Virginia Glaze
JoJo Siwa opens up about relationship status
YouTube: It's JoJo Siwa

Share

JoJo Siwa

YouTube star and pop singer JoJo Siwa has unveiled her relationship status in wake of her coming out announcement in January — while also admitting she “could have lost everything” because of it.

It’s no overstatement to say that JoJo Siwa is a massive icon among young internet users. Best known for her positive pop songs, colorful clothing and rainbow-studded bows, Siwa represents everything bright and happy in a world currently beset with health anxieties.

Boasting over 12 million subscribers on YouTube and 31 million followers on TikTok, Siwa has even scored her very own line of slime and hair bows, breaking out into the mainstream in a huge way.

However, Siwa made international headlines for a different reason in late January, after officially coming out by posting a photo of herself wearing a shirt she’d been gifted from her cousin. The shirt boasted large lettering that read: “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

A few weeks later, Siwa appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, revealing that her collaboration with the Pride House had actually inspired her to make the announcement.

It wasn’t the Pride House, alone, though; Siwa admitted that her girlfriend had also encouraged her to make the big reveal, who she happened to be FaceTiming in the middle of her internet-breaking announcement.

“It is true — I have the most amazing, wonderful, perfect, most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world,” a beaming Siwa said. “That’s not something I’m ashamed of.”

(Topic begins at 1:30)

“We’re long distance,” she continued. “And I was like, ‘Alright, I did it! Back to FaceTiming with her.’ And then, two days later, I was on the phone with her — we’re on the phone literally 24/7, both of our families get so annoyed at us, but it’s okay, it doesn’t matter!”

Despite the massive amounts of praise she’s received since coming out, Siwa was well-aware of the risk she took in doing so, considering the amount of people following her online — but to Siwa, being true to herself is more important than the social media empire she’s built, if she can’t live authentically.

“I was like, you know what I realized? How risky that was,” she added. “And she was like, ‘What do you mean?’ Technically, that was a really big risk that I took, posting that. …but if I lost everything that I’ve created because of being myself and loving who I love, I don’t want it.”