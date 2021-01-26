Logo
PewDiePie faces backlash from VTuber community after revealing his avatar

Published: 26/Jan/2021 12:16

by Calum Patterson
PewDiePie Vtuber avatar
YouTube: PewDiePie

PewDiePie

The most popular individual YouTube creator, Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg, has jumped on the VTuber trend, replacing his real self with a digital avatar on screen. Although his fans mostly welcomed the change, it has sparked controversy with the VTuber ‘subculture’ at large.

What is VTubing?

Simply replace the ‘You’ in YouTube with ‘Virtual’ and you have VTube — virtual versions of real people. It’s a trend that grew enormously in popularity in 2020, both on YouTube on Twitch livestreaming, with big names like Pokimane creating their own avatars.

For the more dedicated, creators’ entire online presence is through a virtual avatar, with fans rarely, if ever, seeing the person behind it all. Returning to YouTube in January 2021 after a long break, PewDiePie announced that he would be dropping his facecam in favor of an avatar.

Pokimane stands beside her own digital anime avatar.
Instagram/Twitch: Pokimane
Pokimane’s VTUber avatar.

PewDiePie’s VTubing sparks controversy

Perhaps unexpected by PewDiePie, his decision has drawn ire from the VTube community. Some argue that PewDiePie starting VTubing will be negative for smaller VTuber creators, claiming that his audience is “edgy” and could be hateful towards others.

The overriding message on social media, as PewDiePie began trending on Twitter, was that his fanbase would be toxic, and not understand the nuances of VTuber culture.

However, others argued that this was unfair, and that there was little harm to come from PewDiePie’s VTuber attempts.

A Twitter account called ‘VTuber fan cringe’ (make of that what you will) called the backlash against PewDiePie “collective derangement.”

VTuberUprising trends

In an effort to quell the debate, Twitter account ‘VTuber Positivity’ started a hashtag to spread a more positive message.

“Please don’t use #VTuberUprising to incite hate against anyone or use it to call out Pewdiepie,” their message read. “What we did was big as it brings eyes towards our community, we are celebrating the new eyes towards us, not pewds.”

The hashtag ‘VTuberUprising‘ quickly began to spread across Twitter, and the platform described the trend as “Virtual streamers, also known as VTubers, have planned an online ‘uprising’ celebrating their community.”

Fans shared their favorite VTuber art and memes, and the positivity was mostly successful at overriding the controversy about PewDiePie’s latest video.

Whether Kjellberg plans to continue to use his avatar for all future videos or not remains to be seen. He may already have other plans for his next video.

TikTok addresses flaw that let hackers steal phone numbers

Published: 26/Jan/2021 11:43 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 12:01

by Alice Hearing
TikTok bug
Pixabay

TikTok has found a “severe” bug that would allow users’ phone numbers to be compromised if taken advantage of by attackers. 

Just like other app developers, TikTok has a bounty program that allows security firms and users to try and find unknown problems within the app and get a nice cash reward for doing so.

The security firm Check Point Research recently discovered a flaw in the popular app’s security that allows hackers to use “Friend finder” to take phone numbers and other personal details that would be entered into a database to be used for future malicious intent.

According to Check Point, these details include “phone numbers, nicknames, profile and avatar pictures, unique user IDs and settings such as whether a user is a follower or if a user’s profile is hidden.”

TikTok new app notification
Unsplash: Solen Feyissa
TikTok has more than 1 billion users around the world

The company said it immediately informed TikTok and that the app’s developers quickly found a solution to the vulnerability which could have affected the 1 billion people that use the platform.

The “Friend finder” feature allows creates a user token and a session cookie for each unique device that creates an account. However, these cookies exist for up to 60 days from creation, which means they can be added to virtual devices rather than physical phones.

How to update your privacy settings

TikTok privacy settings
TikTok
TikTok allows you to remove devices you don’t recognize in settings

If you’re concerned and you’d like to make your TikTok account a little more secure, there are a few things you can do. To find privacy settings, go to your profile and click on the three dots in the top right-hand corner. From there you can change your privacy, and your security and login settings.

Under the Privacy tab, you can toggle “find your contacts” on or off, and you can change your ad settings to allow or stop companies from receiving any data.

If you are concerned that your account may be compromised, you can secure your account under the Security and login tab by viewing security alerts, removing any devices you don’t recognize, and turning 2-step verification on.