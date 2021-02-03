 Is TikTok’s silhouette challenge dangerous? New viral trend causing alarm - Dexerto
Is TikTok’s silhouette challenge dangerous? New viral trend causing alarm

Published: 3/Feb/2021 19:16

by Virginia Glaze
Unsplash.com - Tony Reid (@togna_balogna)

TikTok is a hive for viral content of all sorts, and has been responsible for the popularity of a number of dances and trends — but one of its latest “challenges” is proving to be quite dangerous for participants.

While TikTok has spawned quite a few humorous and interesting trends in the past, some of its bandwagon challenges have sparked worldwide concern (see the ‘Nutmeg Challenge,’ which tasked users with stirring nutmeg in a glass of water to produce hallucinogenic results).

This time around, the name of the game is the ‘Silhouette Challenge.’ In this trend, participants start out wearing normal or baggy clothing, then switch up to pose either nude or wearing lingerie in front of a dim, backlit background to show off their curves in a way that doesn’t reveal the full picture.

More specifically, the trend utilizes Snapchat’s “vin rouge” filter to produce a red light effect, giving the entire video a saucy aesthetic — a filter that some techies have managed to get past.

YouTube videos showing how to remove Red Light filters.
YouTube
A slew of videos showing how to remove the Silhouette Challenge filters are still up on YouTube, despite concerns from TikTokers.

While the TikToker’s body will simply appear as a dark shadow, it seems that some users have found a way to bypass this effect using video editing software to turn up the light and sneak a peek at things that were meant to be private.

In fact, an entire subreddit sprung up around the topic, named ‘r/SilhouetteUnfilitered,’ which quickly became a hive for sharing unfiltered Silhouette Challenge videos. It has since been axed from the website for “violating Reddit’s rules against involuntary pornography.”

Banned Subreddit
Reddit
A subreddit dedicated to removing filters on the Silhouette Challenge has been banned.

TikTokers are now warning their fellow users against participating in the challenge due to this possibility, with one photographer breaking the issue down in a video:

“Make sure you’re being cognizant of what you’re wearing before you actually do all the editing for the final product,” photographer ‘lostvnryshots’ explained. “Anyone can easily take those images and revert them back to the original.”

@lostvsnryshotsPSA TO ALL THE QUEENS ✨ #silhouettechallenge #silhouette #PSA #queensupportqueens #tiktoktrends #photography #photoshoot #phototricks♬ Put Your Head On My Shoulder – Giulia Di Nicolantonio

Still more are urging participants to delete their videos altogether, or advising that they simply wear a bathing suit while filming, in the first place.

Luckily, it seems that the word has spread far and wide, and users are taking pains to protect themselves after a body-positive movement unexpected turned sour.

LosPollosTV has perfect response to “gaining” 2M Twitch followers overnight

Published: 3/Feb/2021 18:40

by Michael Gwilliam
Twitch streamer Los Pollos on the beach
Instagram/LosPollosIG

Twitch streamer ‘LosPollosTV’ is one of the fastest-rising personalities on the platform, but in spite of his growing success, he never expected to gain over 2 million followers overnight – yet, that’s exactly what happened.

On February 3, something very strange occurred with his channel; the last 13 days saw the streamer average about 400 new followers per day, which is a nice gain, all things considered.

However, on February 3, his follower count skyrocketed to absurd totals. According to the third-party stat-tracking website Socialblade, LosPollosTV saw an increase of 2,334,448 followers – completely unheard of for Twitch (at least from a realistic standpoint).

Streamers gaining an outrageous amount of followers isn’t anything new, though, thanks to the bots plaguing the platform.

LosPollosTV follower numbers
Socialblade
The numbers, LosPollosTV, what do they mean?

As Dexerto has previously reported, Chance ‘Sodapoppin’ Morris saw a gain of 3 million followers in one day back in December.

Although it’s quite likely that LosPollosTV was just on the receiving end of some bot followers, that didn’t stop him from posting a cheeky “thank you” message for all the support.

Taking to Twitter, the rising streamer uploaded a video of him filming his computer monitor as his follower count increased to 2.9 million.

“There it is! 2.9 million! Yo, it’s literally crazy. Your life can really just change overnight and I want to thank everybody who followed,” he began, sounding sincere before turning his sarcasm level up.

“All 2.4 million of you!” he joked. “I want to thank all of you guys. Um, thank you for the support. Thanks for the love. 2.9 million, chat we fucking did it. We fucking did it, man!”

When asked by out-of-the-loop fans how he managed to gain so many followers overnight, LosPollosTV kept the jokes coming and simply replied: “Grinding.”

For his part, the streamer was a good sport about what was probably just another bunch of bot follows, and so far, Twitch hasn’t reverted his stats back to where they were before.

Hopefully, however, the streamer can keep on rising and it won’t be long until he hits 2.9 million followers for real.