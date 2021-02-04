 Floyd Mayweather hits back at Jake Paul mocking his fight offer - Dexerto
Floyd Mayweather hits back at Jake Paul mocking his fight offer

Published: 4/Feb/2021 12:17

by Jacob Hale
floyd mayweather and jake paul
Instagram: floydmayweather/YouTube: Jake Paul

Floyd Mayweather has hit out at Jake Paul after the YouTube star mocked his exhibition fight offer and accused him of not being able to read.

Mayweather is currently gearing up for a boxing match against Jake’s older brother, Logan, but is setting his sights to the future.

With Jake set to take on former UFC star Ben Askren on April 17, Mayweather says he will fight the younger Paul brother in an exhibition match if he gets the win — but the controversial YouTuber wasn’t having any of it.

Jake read the following poem to Floyd, accusing him of not being able to read, saying he “doesn’t do exhibitions” and joking about the viral news of rapper NBA Youngboy getting Mayweather’s daughter pregnant.

He also jokes about beating Nate Robinson, who was trained by Floyd, and hints that the legendary boxer should think about going into retirement.

Of course, Floyd wasn’t going to take that lying down, and responded to Jake swiftly. Alongside a bunch of images of Jake, who he calls a “massive fan,” Floyd responded to the poem.

“Them two bulls**t boxing matches he had were exhibitions,” he wrote in an Instagram post to his near-25m followers. “They were not against real professional boxers. And I don’t even play when it comes to education because millions of blacks got lynched just for reading.”

 

Floyd added that Jake “went to get a black boxing trainer, tries to dress like [he’s] black, wears jewelry like black people, tries to dance like black people,” accusing the star of “jacking black swag from us.”

The beef between these two is clearly growing, and we may very well see them face off in the ring down the line — and there could be a lot more bad blood than between Floyd and Logan.

Joe Rogan claims being a UFC ref is one of the hardest jobs in the sport

Published: 4/Feb/2021 12:15

by Georgina Smith
Joe Rogan in his podcast studio
YouTube: PowerfulJRE

Podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has explained in an episode of the JRE podcast with Mark Smith, that being a referee is one of the hardest jobs in the sport, calling it “so much harder than anything other than fighting.”

Joe Rogan is one of the most popular podcasters online, boasting over 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. The star himself has even remarked that the podcast is the “biggest thing he’s done,” which says a lot when looking through his career highlights.

From 1997 onwards, Rogan has been a commentator and interview for MMA organization UFC, and in episode 1605 of the podcast, he brought on UFC referee Mark Smith to talk about their experiences in the sport.

Joe Rogan interviewing Conor mcgregor
UFC, YouTube
From the ring to the studio, Rogan’s repertoire continues to expand.

In a discussion about early stoppages, he remarked on how tough it can be to make the decision to halt a fight, at risk of both the fighters and the audience getting angry.

After Mark explained how it’s “the worst feeling in the world” to stop a fight either too early or too late, Joe said that he considered being a referee to be “such a difficult job, so much harder than anything other than fighting.”

Topic starts at 1:15

“Judging is kinda hard, but they can hide. Like, you’re on TV,” he said to Mark, “you’re right there. If it happens, and if it’s you that makes a bad call, then all the hate comes your way.”

He also spoke highly of the UFC referee, saying, “it’s a very difficult job, but you do it well, you do it excellent, you’re one of the best.”

Rogan also recalled the fight between Tim Sylvia and Frank Mir in 2004, in which referee Herb Dean stopped the fight after Sylvia’s arm broke. Joe revealed that the audience was booing the decision to stop the fight until he showed them a graphic video of the incident.

Topic starts at 3:35

The conversation between the two UFC stars proved to be an insight into the complicated world of refereeing, from two people who have been right at the center of the action.