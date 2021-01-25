Logo
PewDiePie debuts new Virtual YouTuber avatar after taking inspiration from Dream & Corpse

Published: 25/Jan/2021 20:15 Updated: 25/Jan/2021 21:42

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: PewDiePie

Last week, YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg announced that he’d be going without a facecam for the foreseeable future — and it seems he’s made good on his promise in a hilarious way.

PewDiePie is YouTube’s biggest independent content creator, boasting the most subscribers out of any other channel on the entire platform (thanks to his infamous battle against T-Series).

However, PewDiePie — much like other gaming YouTubers from his era of fame — has always shown his face to fans, sporting a variety of facial hair styles throughout the years.

Lately, though, several personalities have skyrocketed to fame partially because they don’t show their faces, namely Corpse Husband and Dream, among others.

In effort to “keep up with the times,” as it were, PewDiePie has followed this trend, announcing that he would be turning off his face cam for future uploads after returning from a New Year’s break.

While PewDiePie rocked a Minecraft-themed avatar for a video on January 24 — his first “official” video since making his comeback a day prior — on January 25, the Swede debuted an anime-style avatar in true VTuber fashion.

The avatar itself could have come right out of a dating simulator; boasting a school uniform jacket, the classic anime-protag hairstyle and a blase expression, PewDiePie’s new look is almost too perfect for the VTuber aesthetic… but that isn’t the only anime-style avatar he’s been rocking lately.

PewDiePie shows off his new anime avatar.
YouTube: PewDiePie
PewDiePie’s new anime-style avatar could have walked right out of a dating simulator game.

During a Minecraft stream on the same day, PewDiePie used yet another anime face-rig getup, this time looking a tad more “Magical School” than before. For this video, his avatar sported white hair and a sweater-vest, as though its designer were aiming for a knock-off Draco Malfoy.

PewDiePie's second anime avatar.
YouTube: PewDiePie
PewDiePie hasn’t seemed to settle on a permanent avatar just yet, as he’s used a total of three different FaceRigs since his comeback.

Nevertheless, it doesn’t look like the YouTuber has settled on a permanent avatar thus far, and even asked fans to make him a “better” FaceRig avatar for the future.

There’s still no telling if Kjellberg will actually make the switch to VTuber a permanent decision — but for now, it’s definitely a treat waiting to see what avatar he’ll use, next.

Twitch streamer “sick” after mother’s home swatted by trolls

Published: 25/Jan/2021 21:40

by Virginia Glaze
Twitch streamer Kwitty23 mother swatted by trolls
Twitch: Kwitty23 / Unsplash.com, Bernie Almanzar

Yet another Twitch streamer has become a victim of “swatting” after trolls sent a squad of armed law enforcement officers to his mothers’ home during a broadcast on January 24.

‘Swatting’ is a crime that has risen in prominence over the past few years. Defined as a type of prank call, ‘swatting’ aims to send large amounts of armed law enforcement officers to a person’s home or other location, usually with claims that the target is endangering others.

In the past several years, a number of Twitch streamers and high-profile influencers have been victims of swatting — and despite a growing awareness regarding the topic, it continues to pose a significant problem.

Twitch streamer ‘Kwitty23’ is an example of this discouraging development. On January 24, the broadcaster revealed that he’d seen a number of messages in his chat from two accounts saying such phrases as “swat,” “look outside,” and “go check out your window before you’re the next reported dead body.”

Kwitty Among Us stream
Twitch: Kwitty23
Twitch streamer ‘Kwitty23’ was in the middle of an Among Us game on January 24 when he discovered his mother’s home had been swatted.

This understandably concerned the streamer, who later discovered that the commenters in question had swatted his old address — the home of his mother, who, instead of Kwitty, had become the target of the swatting.

That’s not all; the swatters had allegedly told police that “someone from this address said they were going to murder an infant child.”

“I thought they were trolls,” Kwitty tweeted of the incident. “Turns out they got a hold of my old address where my mom lives and sent the SWAT team. My mom had guns raised at her. I feel sick to my stomach.”

Kwitty went on to release the names of the accounts who had sounded off in his chat, asking his viewers to report them if possible.

Luckily, both Kwitty and his mother are okay, as the broadcaster explained in a Twitlonger posted on January 25.

“My mother is ok, just pretty shaken up of course, but we’ve been in contact with the local authorities and they are actively trying to track these individuals down,” he wrote. “We’ve also taken proper measures, so this hopefully wont happen again.”

Kwitty explains the swatting situation.

The streamer advised the caller to seek therapy and urged streamers to take whatever measures necessary to protect themselves.

Kwitty’s situation comes on the heels of yet another high-profile swatting situation related to YouTuber JoJo Siwa, who was also swatted in wake of her coming out announcement on the weekend of January 22.