Influencers rally to support Sketch following explicit leaks: Banks, Ludwig, more chime in

Multiple content creators have spoken out in support of Sketch after viral leaks showed the Twitch streamer in explicit content.

One of the most popular streamers on Twitch and a rising star across social media, Sketch went live on July 8 to address leaked videos and photos that showed him participating in explicit content.

He admitted that it was him in the circulating leaks, apologized to fans who had seen the content, and explained the photos and videos had been taken years ago during a “dark time” while battling “addiction problems”.

Following Sketch’s admission, multiple influencers across various platforms have reacted to the news and offered the Twitch streamer their support. This included members of FaZe, who were with Sketch when the leaks first began circulating.

FaZe Banks and Kaysan “stand” with Sketch

Both Banks and Kaysan made it clear they would “stand” with Sketch in separate posts on X (formerly Twitter), after having supported him the night the news broke.

Banks called out internet users who were jumping to make “crazy assumptions”, calling them “weirdos” as he shared text messages with Sketch that showed “the FaZe boys” coming together to offer their support.

“Sketch was my homie yesterday, he’s my homie today, he’ll be my homie tomorrow,” Banks wrote.

Kaysan shared a similar sentiment, praising “legend” Sketch’s handling of the situation: “He’s been nothing but kind, genuine, and humble to everyone including myself… This kid is a warrior. We stand with Sketch.”

Content creators offer Sketch their “love” and “support”

Members of FaZe Clan haven’t been the only ones to stand by Sketch and slam those “hating” on the Twitch streamer for his past private life. Here are those who have responded to the leaks so far.

HasanAbi

Hasan wrote on X that so long as Sketch “never hurt a soul” he should “never feel shame” for his past private life, as nothing leaked “remotely” showed anything suggesting otherwise.

“Shame on everyone that made fun of him and made him feel unwelcome,” the YouTuber wrote.

Duke Dennis

YouTuber Duke Dennis addressed the situation on stream, telling viewers off for “dragging it” and stating that they “shouldn’t give a f***” as it wasn’t their business.

Having met Sketch in the past, Dennis called him a “great f***ing guy” whose sexual preference didn’t “take away” from that. “If you stop being [Sketch’s] friend just because of that, you weird.”

Cuffem

Kick streamer Cuffem replied to Bank’s post on X, making it clear that Sketch was “not alone” and remained ‘loved’ and ‘supported’.

He pointed out Sketch’s reputation shouldn’t be “tarnished” as he “didn’t damage anyone or hurt anyone”, before writing that there were “real weirdos” in the industry that deserved to be “shit talked” instead.

Mike Majlak

Impaulsive co-host and author Mike Majlak shared a photo of himself with Sketch, calling it a “blessing” to have met and hung out with the Twitch streamer on numerous occasions.

“He has an incredible heart, positive energy, and love for life. I consider him a friend and I hope he continues to be the sweet soul that we all know and love.”

Cinna

Streamer and YouTuber Cinna dubbed Sketch’s reaction to his explicit content being leaked as an “insane Sketch W”, praising him for “seeing positives” despite the circumstances.

“Being able to smile despite facing something incredibly difficult like that is so inspiring,” she said.

SteveWillDoIt

YouTuber SteveWillDoIt doubled down that he would “love” Sketch until “death” and “forever and always”, writing on X that anyone “hating” on the Twitch streamer could get ‘f***ed’.

When someone responded and alleged that the leaks were “fake”, Steve hit back, writing, “Who the f*** cares, either way, that’s his business.”

LosPollosTV

YouTuber LosPollos slammed those who were making the leaks and Sketch’s sexuality a big deal: “Why the f*** do you care what another man does?”

He questioned how fans could turn on Sketch after he “made a bunch of you guys laugh and have a good time”, calling the switch up “really f***ed up.”

Ludwig

Streamer Ludwig offered his support to Sketch by simply dubbing him “the goat”, aka, the ‘greatest of all time’.

Jake Paul

One half of the Paul brothers, Jake also took to X to make his stance clear, cementing his support for the Twitch streamer and writing only: “We love you Sketch.”