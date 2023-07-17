PewDiePie mysteriously banned on Twitch again during “infinity stream”

Internet star Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has been banned on Twitch yet again while his channel was streaming past recordings.

Back in May 2023, PewDiePie’s Twitch channel was revived after his team began broadcasting older, not-live recordings of his.

He was swiftly banned from the platform, leaving many to believe his channel was hacked at first, but Felix has since debunked those rumors.

On July 17, 2023, PewDiePie’s Twitch channel was hit with yet another ban from the site for no apparent reason.

PewDiePie banned from Twitch a second time

It’s unknown why Kjellberg’s channel was removed from the Amazon-owned platform a second time since its revival, so we’ll have to wait until the internet star shares more information.

In the meantime, his channel displays one of Twitch’s infamous messages. “This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” it reads.

Getting a response from PewDiePie anytime soon is quite unlikely, we assume, as he announced a YouTube hiatus on June 29, 2023, because the due date of his baby boy was coming soon.

His wife, Marzia, gave birth to a healthy baby boy on July 12, 2023, and the iconic couple revealed the news on Instagram.

“11/07/2023. Welcome to the family, little Björn,” they said.

If PewDiePie decides to make a quick return to the internet to explain the situation, we'll be sure to update you.