PewDiePie finally addresses mysterious Twitch ban and “hack” rumors

YouTube king PewDiePie has finally addressed his mysterious Twitch ban, as well as rumors of being “hacked” after his profile suddenly went dark on May 8.

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg might be YouTube royalty, but he made a major comeback on Twitch earlier this year in a move that had the entire internet talking.

On March 21, Kjellberg’s Twitch account went live for the first time in years — but he wasn’t exactly live streaming. Instead, he found a genius workaround for the platform by broadcasting his massive backlog of YouTube content 24/7.

Of course, many folks speculated that he’d been hacked, but PewDiePie debunked these claims in a May 25 video… along with some other information.

On May 8, PewDiePie’s Twitch account was suddenly banned, with no information available at first glance for fans to glean a reason for the mysterious suspension.

PewDiePie himself was also quiet as to the reason for his ban, which was lifted a mere three days later. And, according to the YouTuber, he doesn’t even know why he was banned… although he speculated it may have had to do with his content from 2017.

PewDiePie admits he doesn’t know why Twitch channel was banned

“It’s really cool, because Twitch — just like YouTube — doesn’t say what made you banned, so I don’t know,” he said of the situation in a May 25 YouTube video. “I probably shouldn’t have been streaming the videos from 2017, but hey. It was a weird time.”

Kjellberg also addressed the reason why he started streaming his old videos 24/7 on Twitch, saying he was doing it as an experiment and creating a fun opportunity for his fans to connect over his content.

“Everyone thought I was hacked first, because we were doing a 24/7 live stream on Twitch just for fun. I thought it could be a good way to make people have the chat and watch videos together, and it’s there if people want it.”

(Topic begins at 4:48)

Luckily for fans, PewDiePie’s Twitch channel has been back up and running for about two weeks now.

This is just the latest news to come from PewDiePie after fans were convinced they’d figured out the gender of his unborn baby due to some subtle clues in his last vlog.