PewDiePie takes YouTube hiatus as baby’s due date approaches

YouTube star PewDiePie says he’s taking a hiatus from YouTube “for a while” as the due date for he and wife Marzia’s baby approaches.

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg might be ‘retired’ from YouTube, but he says he’s taking a big step back from his current content creation schedule as his little bundle of joy prepares to meet the world.

In February 2023, he and wife Marzia revealed they were expecting their very first child — a huge, happy announcement that fans all across the world were thrilled about.

This joyful news came a little under a year after they’d moved to Japan from the United Kingdom years after purchasing a house in the country due to the global health issue. The couple got married in 2019 after several years of dating.

Marzia’s due date is sometime in July, as the couple revealed in a YouTube video — so, to prepare, PewDiePie is taking some time off from making videos for the next little while.

PewDiePie takes YouTube break to prepare for child’s birth

The YouTuber made this announcement in a vlog uploaded on June 29, 2023.

“Just wanted to say, it’s getting very close now,” he began. “Very close to becoming a dad. I’m very, very, very excited. I don’t know what it’s gonna be like. I don’t know if I’ll have time to make videos. Is it gonna be chaos? I don’t know.”

“But I imagine I won’t upload for a while. So, just wanted to say thank you for all the support in these vlogs. We’re so happy you guys have enjoyed them and we can share a bit of our life here. But I think, for now, we might take a little break until we come back again.”

(Topic begins at 26:34)

Fans are sending Pewds and Marzia their well-wishes as the couple prepares to meet their baby — the gender of which, at the time of writing, is still unknown.

However, fans were certain they’d figured it out based on some not-so-subtle hints on the couple’s social media pages celebrating a Japanese holiday. That’s not all; Marzia also shared a pic of some baby clothes to her Instagram page, some of which are blue. Because of these, viewers are convinced they’re having a boy — but for now, we still don’t know for certain.