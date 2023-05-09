PewDiePie handed mysterious Twitch ban without even streaming

Mega-popular YouTube star PewDiePie has been slapped with a mysterious Twitch account ban despite not even broadcasting live on the platform.

PewDiePie’s Twitch account has been banned on the Amazon-owned streaming platform as of May 8. At the time of writing, an exact reason for this decision is yet unknown.

Primarily known for his pre-recorded content on YouTube, as one of the biggest influencers on the site to this day, PewDiePie isn’t exactly thought of as a Twitch streamer first and foremost. In fact, the Swedish star turned Japan-local seemingly hasn’t gone live on Twitch in quite some time. At least, not in an official capacity.

Following a surprise reemergence of his Twitch account a few weeks ago on March 21, many believed his account was actually hacked. From replaying old videos to bizarrely streaming full episodes of Trailer Park Boys – a Canadian comedy series, there was no actual ‘live’ content in that broadcast featuring Pewds himself. Naturally, many assumed the worst, however, the situation went without any further developments, until now.

PewDiePie’s Twitch channel has now been removed from the site altogether. Perhaps due to the nature of this return broadcast weeks prior, or something else entirely.

As details remain scarce, it’s yet unclear if this is a temporary suspension or a more permanent removal of the account on Twitch. We’ll be sure to update you hear as and when PewDiePie breaks his silence on the matter.

This article is currently being updated with further information.