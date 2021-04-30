PewDiePie becomes first YouTuber to hit another crazy milestone - Dexerto

Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg has officially become the first-ever individual creator on YouTube to surpass 110 million subscribers on the platform.

When you think of YouTube there’s usually only one creator who comes to mind as the face of the platform and that’s PewdiePie. The video-making star has more subscribers than any other individual creator and his channel growth doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Now, the YouTube giant has reached yet another milestone on the platform, and once again, he’s the first one to achieve it.

PewDiePie hits 110 million subscribers

On April 29, PewDiePie officially hit 110 million subscribers on YouTube and reached another unbelievable milestone. Although 110 million subs certainly isn’t as significant as 100, it remains an incredible achievement.

It’s hard to believe the number of subscribers PewDiePie has gained over the last three years. Just before the T-Series race began, Felix was sitting at just over 60 million subs in total. Despite losing the race, his subscriber count has nearly doubled and continues to rise.

Now he’s reached this number, it does beg the question, when will PewDiePie’s channel growth taper off? Although he’s certainly not gaining as many subs as he once was during the T-Series race, his sub count continues to grow by over a million each month.

No doubt the 120 million subscriber milestone isn’t too far away and like now, fans will be ready to celebrate the achievement with him.

Although T-Series will definitely hit 200 million subscribers before Felix, for an individual creator, PewDiePie’s channel growth is nothing short of remarkable.

Hopefully, YouTube has made an award for Felix for this massive achievement. Upon hitting 100 million subs they presented him with an exclusive Red Diamond Creator Award, so who knows what they’ll have planned for 110.

There’s no denying when it comes to subscribers, PewDiePie is still the king of YouTube, and by the looks of it, no one will take his crown anytime soon.