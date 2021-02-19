Logo
Entertainment

YouTube removes PewDiePie Cocomelon diss track over child safety concerns

Published: 19/Feb/2021 9:37

by Connor Bennett
PewDiePie in a samurai outfit in his Cocomelon diss
YouTube: PewDiePie

Share

PewDiePie youtube

YouTube have removed Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg’s diss track on the Cocomelon channel for violating platform guidelines around cyberbullying and child safety.

In his decade on YouTube, PewDiePie has gotten into some interesting beefs with other channels, with the outcome usually being him settling the drama with a pretty funny joke, a video, or more recently, a diss track.

PewDiePie viewers ate up his lyrics on ‘B**ch Lasagna’ when he was embroiled in a battle with T-Series to be the most subscribed channel, and on February 14, the YouTuber dropped another diss track.

This time though, it was aimed at children’s channel Cocomelon – though he did call out rapper 6ix9ine in there too. However, if fans want to listen to it now, it’s been taken down by YouTube. 

Screenshot of YouTuber PewDiePie mocking rapper 6ix9ine in Coco diss track.
YouTube: PewDiePie
PewDiePie went after Cocomelon and others in his newest diss track.

In the early hours of February 19, fans of the Swede noted that the song had disappeared from his channel and quizzed YouTube’s support on why this was the case. 

The reason they gave on Twitter was that it violated two policies, child safety, and harassment. “This video violated two policies: 1) Child safety: by looking like it was made for kids but containing inappropriate content. 2) Harassment: by inciting harassment @ other creators– we allow criticism but this crossed the line,” TeamYouTube tweeted, highlighting the policies in question. 

“Any reuploads of the original, including full length or partial reuploads, clips, etc will be removed too. Still images are ok.”

Some fans accused the platform of double standards in the replies, noting that there is plenty of adult content on YouTube that violates similar guidelines but is not taken down.=

Others noted that the video platform also makes exceptions on diss tracks for breaking certain policies too. Though, they do explain that saying “I was joking” after harassing someone through a diss track isn’t a get out of jail free card. 

As of writing, PewDiePie hasn’t responded to his song being taken down but he likely will do at some point, seeing as he hasn’t been shy when it comes to criticizing YouTube.

Entertainment

T-Pain has amazing reaction to surprise “Feet Pic” song on Twitch

Published: 19/Feb/2021 0:53

by Theo Salaun
tpain feet pic
Twitter, @TPAIN / Pexels, @thiszun

Share

TikTok Twitch

T-Pain’s Twitch channel is often an unrivalled source of entertainment, but it was one of his fans who entertained him and some friends — with a groundbreaking “Feet Pic” song submission.

When T-Pain, Slim Jxmmi (half of the renowned Rae Sremmurd), and Young Cash sat down on stream to hang out and listen to fan submissions, none could have expected to be so sweetly serenaded. 

Deciding which fan-submitted song to listen to next, Slim Jxmmi noticed one that was branded too edgily, too loudly to be ignored. It was called “Feet Pic” and it took very little of his encouragement for T-Pain and Young Cash to agree that the song must be played.

Within literal seconds, all three were upended by a sultry melody and a smooth, reverberating bassline. By the end, and this is not hyperbole, the group of streaming listeners had laughed, harmonized, and shed tears.

@tpainI don’t know what I was expecting but this wasn’t it @slimjxmmiofficial @therealyoungcash♬ original sound – T-Pain

The song, “Feet Pic” by MrSunChips, may have simple lyrics when you first listen to it, but there’s a deeper story about love and the pursuit of capitalist gain layered beneath its smooth beats.

“She wanna see my feet pic (my feet pic), but she cannot see the ‘D pic’ (the ‘D pic’) — But she gotta pay for premium, yeah she gotta pay for premium.”

By that last word, Young Cash has had enough and can no longer sit idly by. He quickly jumps in, calling up breath from deep in his torso, and lets out a spiritually uplifting, scale-escalating harmonization that would put a smile on Andrea Bocelli and Luciano Pavarotti’s faces.

@mr.sunchips@tpain shows “Feet Pic” to @hannibalburess I think he liked it lol. Much love to @nappyboyentertainment ##feetpic♬ Feet Pic – MrSunChips

As for putting a smile on faces, T-Pain was so delighted by the track that he continued to share it with other audiophiles. While he himself reacted by calling the song “f**king hard” and exclaiming that he “can’t believe how f**king good that was,” he had to pay it forward and share with comedian Hannibal Burress.

Burress, too, had a strong reaction to the track. Noting the subtleties involved in the song’s allusion to deserving money for the objectification of his assets, Burress voiced the deeper sentiments evoked by the song: “It’s so energizing and inspiring when a king knows his worth.”