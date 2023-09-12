CinnamonToastKen hits out at claims PewDiePie “made him”

YouTuber CinnamonToastKen has hit back at claims that PewDiePie “made him” and that he wouldn’t be where he is today without help from the Swede.

In his time on YouTube, CinnamonToastKen has built up a massive following with millions of subscribers since first joining in 2011, but some people are crediting his success to PewDiePie.

The Pewds and Ken have collaborated many times over the years, but according to Ken, people exaggerate the effect PewDiePie had on his channel and claims those individuals are trying to “devalue” him.

Article continues after ad

In a blistering thread, Ken took aim at the people saying he “wouldn’t be anything” without PewDiePie in an attempt to shut his haters down for good.

Article continues after ad

CinnamonToastKen blasts claims that he “wouldn’t be anything” without PewDiePie

While Ken admitted that PewDiePie played a big part in helping his career, he noted that he managed to get ahead and took advantage of the boost he received.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

“That shoutout took my channel from 1500 to 3000 subs 10 years ago. Most people don’t even realize he shouted out another channel in that video. Difference is I kept going,” the YouTuber revealed.

Article continues after ad

According to Ken, he made his own name for himself by making content and networking with the right people. Despite “putting up with a bunch of sh*t” at first, it’s all been worth it in the end.

Article continues after ad

“I now have everything I ever wanted,” Ken added. “People will always run their mouth and make you feel worthless, or nitpick your shortcomings. It’s important to realize what you have and appreciate it.”

His comments also echo that of Twitch star Pokimane who advised that instead of getting mad at trolls, streamers should pity them instead.