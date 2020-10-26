 PewDiePie finally responds to YouTube "shadowban" glitch - Dexerto
PewDiePie finally responds to YouTube “shadowban” glitch

Published: 26/Oct/2020 20:32

by Brent Koepp
pewdiepie looking into camera
YouTube: PewDiePie

PewDiePie

On October 26, Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg responded to a glitch that omitted his YouTube channel from searches a few days before. The bug sparked widespread speculation that he had been “shadowbanned” by Google.

The YouTube community was rocked on October 19 when rumors began to spread that the platform’s largest content creator, PewDiePie, had been shadowbanned. However, it was quickly clarified to be a bug and his account was fixed.

The Swede addressed the drama in his first video back since the glitch. While the star believed that people were too quick to jump to conclusions about him being banned, he did have questions for Google as to why his channel was the only one affected.

pewdiepie reacting to youtube shadowban meme
YouTube: PewDiePie
The YouTuber reacted to fans joking about the “shadowban” glitch.

PewDiePie responds to YouTube after “shadowban” glitch

Fans of the personality became concerned on October 19 when his channel disappeared from searches on YouTube. His latest video tanked in views as no one could see it without a direct link. Google then released a statement and said it was an error before fixing his channel hours later.

Responding to the incident, Pewds revealed that he didn’t think he was shadowbanned as his account had been having issues for days. “People started noticing my video wasn’t getting any views. And it just went everywhere. There was a bunch of news for it!” he said, before he joked, “Shadow ban! They creep from the shadows and they ban you!”

Despite not being overly concerned, Kjellberg did find it peculiar that it mainly impacted his channel and nobody else’s. “I didn’t think they shadowbanned me, I just assumed it was a glitch. But it begs the question, how does that happen? How did it happen? It didn’t happen to anyone else. I asked around.”

(Topic starts at 01:31)

The popular entertainer later joked about YouTube trying to explain the glitch, after reacting to a fan submission on Reddit. “We shadowbanned our biggest creator! Yeah, yeah it was weird. It was weird, what in the world,” he said.

To add salt to the wound, Pewds celebrated his birthday on October 24, but instead of well wishes from fans, his subreddit was flooded with users concerned that he had been shadowbanned by Google. It should also be stated there is no confirmation that the company even does bans in this manner.

At the time of writing, the star’s account is back to normal, and his uploads are getting millions of views again. If nothing else, the incident shows just how many people love the 31-year-old entertainer. Viewers were quick to rally together for the content creator – further proof that Kjellberg is the king of the platform.

James May reveals his new project, and it has nothing to do with cars

Published: 26/Oct/2020 19:12

by Bill Cooney
James May buys half a pub
James May/Twitter

Top Gear and Grand Tour star James May has revealed his brand new project, and it has practically nothing to do with cars. Instead, the celebrity has invested in a quaint, roadside country British pub.

James May is known worldwide for his automotive misadventures with colleagues Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond over the years.

The trio have driven on every continent in the world over the course of their shows, but May’s latest project will bring him much closer to home.

On September 19, he teased fans with a photo taken in front of a nondescript white building, telling them he had just bought a pub (well, half of one anyway).

Despite calling it “The Roy” on his social media, the establishment’s actual name is “The Royal Oak” and it’s located in a small village called Swallowcliffe, Wiltshire, two miles southeast of Tisbury and 11 miles west of Salisbury in the south of England.

The pub is right off the main road through the village and looks like a great cozy spot to relax, grab a pint and some nice, hearty, English country food.

Since he made the news public, business at the Royal Oak seems to be booming (based on May’s social media at least). Considering all that’s going on in the world with curfews, it’s probably great for publicity to have one of the most well-known names in the automotive world as a co-owner.

For those of us who can’t make the trip over to the UK to check out May’s latest venture for ourselves at the moment, at least we can watch this video walkthrough with him from DRIVETUBE.

The star revealed the Royal Oak had been closed for a year before he took over and had never made a profit before – the old owners got fed up especially with what’s going on in the world today, so May stepped in.

“Yes, there has never been a worse time to buy half a pub, but let’s look on the bright side,” he insisted. “At least nobody else wanted it.”

The Royal Oak is now officially open, so if you ever happen to find yourself passing through lovely little Swallowcliffe you might consider stopping by. If you’re not into the food or drink, you can still try and catch a glimpse of the Grand Tour star.