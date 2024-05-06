What happened to YouTuber LeafyIsHere? Social media bans explained

After receiving numerous bans, controversial YouTuber LeafyIsHere disappeared from social media and content creation. Here is what exactly happened.

Calvin Lee Vail, known online as ‘LeafyIsHere‘, is a former internet personality who first rose to fame on YouTube in 2016.

Having first joined the platform in 2013, Leafy gained traction for his highly controversial content that frequently saw him criticize and ridicule other creators.

However, in 2024, Leafy is no longer found on any major social media platform, having been banned from YouTube, Twitch, and X (formerly Twitter). Here is the complete history of the contentious creator’s rise and fall.

Contents

Why was LeafyIsHere permanently banned on YouTube?

As of August 2016, Leafy had accumulated 4.9 million subscribers on YouTube, marking the peak of his popularity. But this number would quickly decline after fellow YouTuber Ian ‘iDubbbz’ Jomha posted a scathing video trolling Leafy as part of his “Content Cop” series.

Article continues after ad

In the video, iDubbbz slammed Leafy’s content as “bullying” and made fun of his appearance, resulting in a steady decline in the controversial YouTuber’s viewership. While YouTube ultimately removed iDubbbz’s original upload, Leafy started receiving a lot of dislikes and soon took a hiatus from the platform in 2017.

Article continues after ad

He would not return again until March 2020, though Leafy’s comeback would be shortlived. In July, Leafy began heavily criticizing Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys for her content, appearance, and alleged “secret relationship”.

By August 21, Leafy’s YouTube account was terminated for “multiple or severe violations of YouTube’s policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully or threaten.” A YouTube spokesperson confirmed the ban was intentional and permanent.

Article continues after ad

A year after the indefinite suspension, Leafy attempted another return to the platform with a new podcast channel in 2022. YouTube subsequently banned him again for trying to bypass the permanent ban.

Despite this, reuploads of Leafy’s videos can still be found on YouTube, with fan accounts posting content in his place.

Why was Leafy banned on Twitch?

After receiving his first permanent ban from YouTube in 2020, Leafy joined Twitch in hopes of continuing content creation as a full-time streamer.

Despite having already been removed from one platform, Leafy continued to spark controversy by ‘baiting’ bans. He used offensive language including racial slurs and made threats against other internet personalities.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In return, Twitch handed out a permanent suspension for “the safety of the community” on September 11, 2020. Afterward, Leafy claimed he had not received any warning prior to the ban, having made a similar claim following the termination of his YouTube channel.

“Thought there would be a warning first or something I mean it was obvious I was pushing it but still was being somewhat mindful of [terms of service],” he wrote on X.

Leafy’s X/Twitter suspension

After being banned from YouTube and Twitch, Leafy’s options for content creation were limited. Nonetheless, he continued to post on X until receiving his first suspension from the platform in April 2021.

Article continues after ad

Leafy received his second suspension in May 2022, which would see the controversial creator disappear for a year until Elon Musk took over the platform. With Musk’s takeover, Leafy was allowed back on April 3, 2023, thanking the billionaire as he announced his return; “Thank f**k for Elon Musk lol.”

Article continues after ad

Once again, Leafy’s stay would not last long. Within 24 hours, his account was temporarily restricted, which Sportskeeda claimed was likely due to users “mass reporting” his posts. By September 2023, his account had been suspended again for violating X’s rules.

Leafy shared a screenshot of the banned account on Instagram, marking his last known post to the internet. He captioned, “See you in 6 months to 5 years when I get unbanned off one of these websites again – thank you for all the support and money.”

Article continues after ad

Users in the comments shared their lack of surprise over Leafy’s latest ban, claiming it was “expected” as he “treated people badly for no apparent reason” and frequently made posts targeting minorities.

What is LeafyIsHere doing now?

Since his latest Instagram post showcasing his suspension from X, Leafy has not posted on any of his remaining social media accounts.

While he announced he would join Rumble to start posting content again just days after being unbanned by Musk on X, Leafy’s most recent stream was seven months ago.

Article continues after ad

A pinned comment on his last video suggests why he stopped streaming on the alternative video publishing platform, with it reading, “‘If I get banned on Twitter [sic] I’m quitting’ – Leafy.”

Article continues after ad

This suggests that Leady will not return in the near future so long as his X suspension remains in place. Nonetheless, his Rumble and Instagram accounts remain accessible despite being currently inactive.

While some fans remain hopeful that Leafy may one day return to content creation, others have instead quoted Ethan Klein as reasoning for why the controversial former internet personality has struggled to make a comeback, claiming he is unlikely to do so anytime soon.

“I would love to see Leafy come back and try to exist in the landscape today. The content that he was making would never fly on YouTube today and you have to adapt and overcome the fact that like you can’t even curse.”

Article continues after ad