YouTuber Kwebbelkop criticized after launching AI replacement to do his gaming videos

Dutch streamer Kwebbelkop has launched a new AI version of himself that lets viewers watch an animated version of the creator – but fans have mixed reviews.

Jordi Maxim van den Bussche, more commonly known by his YouTube alias Kwebbelkop, has become renowned for creating a variety of content for his channel, which has over 15 million subscribers.

In early August, the YouTuber, 28, launched his own alter-ego, “Kwebbelkop AI,” a cartoon-style avatar mimicking Kwebbelkop’s voice and actions that has begun featuring in gaming videos on his behalf.

Kwebbelkop has also revealed that he no longer plans to show his real face in YouTube videos, a move which has so far received a somewhat mixed response. But he’s confident it will catch on, he told Insider.

In an interview with WIRED, the streamer explained that “Kwebbelkop AI” currently utilizes two versions of an AI tool. One has been trained to understand the YouTuber’s typical behavior in videos and another uses prompts to help put videos together.

Fans and fellow streamers criticize Kwebbelkop’s AI

Since the launch of his AI doubleganger, Kwebbelkop has had several other big YouTubers, such as Slogo, Jelly, and penguinz0 criticize his decision.

All three YouTubers seemed to agree to think that it’s a “lazy” way to make content.

“There is not a single good argument you could make for having AI replacing YouTubers, or anything like that. The literal only motivating factor is easy money,” penguinz0 said in his video.

Fans seem to agree, as a majority have expressed their dismay at the new changes.

One person commented: “i miss when kwebbelkop was an actual human being.”

“AI should be used to help improve human intelligence, not replace it,” another said.

“Everyone is saying that they miss the old kwebbelkop, but I miss the REAL kwebbelkop,” a third wrote.

However, some people encouraged and defended Kwebbelkop, saying what he’s doing is interesting and “has potential”.

One said: “This project has potential. Concerns about AI replacing YouTubers or just being a cash grab miss the point. If it’s not entertaining, people won’t watch. It’s about the value created, not effort. Sometimes, less effort for great value makes sense.”

“I don’t think people realize how far ahead in time you are haha.. Idk why people are so opposed to your work. The content is obviously not for me but I can’t wait to see the future uses,” another wrote.