PewDiePie announces when he’s returning to YouTube and teases “big” reveal

After weeks away from YouTube, Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg broke his silence and announced when he is returning to the video platform. He also teased a “big” reveal – but what could it be?

PewDiePie stunned subscribers at the start of 2021 when he revealed that he would be taking a break from YouTube for an undisclosed amount of time.

Thankfully, fans didn’t have to wait too long for his return as on the evening of January 20, he announced when he is coming back to the video platform, as well as revealing he has a surprise for viewers.

PewDiePie teases epic return to YouTube – and a “big” reveal

At the start of January, the YouTuber confessed to fans that he needed time off for his mental health. “I don’t really take breaks and I feel like I just need it,” he said. Almost three weeks later, the star announced his return in an Instagram Story.

“Gamers, the long awaited return will happen on the 23rd of this month,” he said, while hilariously having a Minecraft avatar filter over his face. He then surprised his followers by teasing an announcement. “Big reveal. Be there!”

While it’s not entirely clear what the big reveal is, it could be his long-awaited Cocomelon diss track. Fans have been begging the creator for a new song after the kids’ YouTube channel started inching closer to him in subscribers.

The star’s use of a Minecraft filter in the short clip might also be a hint that he is cooking up something in the Mojang title. In 2020, the Swedish star signed a major deal with Google to stream exclusively on their platform.

This isn’t the first time the YouTuber has teased new content for his channel. “I’m working on bigger projects as well,” he stated in February 2020. Whatever the reveal ends up being, we are sure fans will end up loving it.