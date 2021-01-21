Logo
PewDiePie announces when he’s returning to YouTube and teases “big” reveal

Published: 21/Jan/2021 21:30 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 21:32

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of YouTuber PewDiePie in upload.
YouTube: PewDiePie

After weeks away from YouTube, Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg broke his silence and announced when he is returning to the video platform. He also teased a “big” reveal – but what could it be?

PewDiePie stunned subscribers at the start of 2021 when he revealed that he would be taking a break from YouTube for an undisclosed amount of time.

Thankfully, fans didn’t have to wait too long for his return as on the evening of January 20, he announced when he is coming back to the video platform, as well as revealing he has a surprise for viewers.

Screenshot of popular YouTuber PewDiePie
Instagram: @pewdiepie
The Swede is set to make his return to YouTube soon.

PewDiePie teases epic return to YouTube – and a “big” reveal

At the start of January, the YouTuber confessed to fans that he needed time off for his mental health. “I don’t really take breaks and I feel like I just need it,” he said. Almost three weeks later, the star announced his return in an Instagram Story.

“Gamers, the long awaited return will happen on the 23rd of this month,” he said, while hilariously having a Minecraft avatar filter over his face. He then surprised his followers by teasing an announcement. “Big reveal. Be there!”

While it’s not entirely clear what the big reveal is, it could be his long-awaited Cocomelon diss track. Fans have been begging the creator for a new song after the kids’ YouTube channel started inching closer to him in subscribers.

The star’s use of a Minecraft filter in the short clip might also be a hint that he is cooking up something in the Mojang title. In 2020, the Swedish star signed a major deal with Google to stream exclusively on their platform.

This isn’t the first time the YouTuber has teased new content for his channel. “I’m working on bigger projects as well,” he stated in February 2020. Whatever the reveal ends up being, we are sure fans will end up loving it.

Spotify listeners panic as Joe Rogan, Charli D’Amelio & other podcasts suddenly disappear

Published: 21/Jan/2021 21:15 Updated: 21/Jan/2021 21:36

by Virginia Glaze
Spotify podcasts down for users
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio / YouTube: PowerfulJRE / Spotify

On January 21, Spotify listeners across the net were shocked to see that a number of podcasts were removed from the platform, including such personalities as Joe Rogan, Charli D’Amelio, and more.

Spotify is one of the world’s most popular music streaming platforms – but it’s more than just a music listening service. A vast array of personalities have scored exclusive podcast deals with the website, further bolstering the platform’s already impressive library of content.

However, on January 21, 2021, listeners were surprised to find that they couldn’t access their favorite podcasts, as nearly all of them have seemingly disappeared from the net.

It’s not just small-time podcasts, either; TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio’s ‘2 Chix’ podcast was suddenly removed, as well as Joe Rogan’s ‘Joe Rogan Experience,’ which notably scored an exclusive deal with the site last year.

It’s not just the desktop website that isn’t working; the mobile app is also having troubles, with users being met with a message that claims “something went wrong.”

Some users, however, have found that the problem can be fixed by logging out and logging back into their accounts. Those who don’t have an account, though, are still out of luck.

At the time of writing, there’s no official reason why the podcasts have gone missing, leaving users stressed out and confused until a reply is released.