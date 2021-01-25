Logo
Joe Rogan reveals major reason YouTube ‘forced’ his huge Spotify switch

Published: 25/Jan/2021

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
The Joe Rogan Experience
The Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan revealed a major reason behind his move from YouTube to Spotify in a conversation with Tulsi Gabard on Episode #1599 of the Joe Rogan Experience.

Joe Rogan’s fans still have mixed feelings about his multi-million dollar move to Spotify. However, nobody can blame him for accepting such a lucrative offer. But despite their concerns and accusations, it seems like the reason behind his switch wasn’t all about the money.

In Episode #1599 of the Joe Rogan Experience with Tulsi Gabbard, they eventually started talking about censorship.

It’s an issue that Joe has been concerned about for a very long time, and apparently, it was one of the major reasons why he switched to Spotify in the first place.

Joe Rogan on internet censorship
YouTube/Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan has been concerned about censorship for a very long time.

“It’s a weird time when someone can just decide that they just don’t like you, or what you’re doing is problematic. It’s one of the reasons why I went to Spotify. It’s because they had a vested interest in me succeeding. 

“Like, instead of worrying about me being pulled from their network. It’s not that I never really worried about that with YouTube. But it’s always possible, and there were some weird shenanigans they would do with demonetizing specific episodes just randomly, and we would question it.”

“It’s a way of censoring people without censoring people. Because you say, oh, were you guys talking about that? Oh yeah, you know, we can’t put ads on that. Oh, did you guys swear? Oh yeah, we’re going to have to demonetize that.”

Joe Rogan in podcast studio
Joe Rogan, YouTube
Joe Rogan wasn’t a fan of some of YouTube’s rules and regulations.

“There was a lot of weird stuff like that. They’re great overall, but the arbitrary decisions are [often] done by people that work there. Someone has the ability to decide whether you make money off something or whether you don’t make money off something.”

“It’s not a primary concern, but it points to an issue, and the issue is someone being able to dictate what you can or can’t talk about, or someone incentivizing you to talk about something or not talk about something. I don’t want to be a part of that.”

The relevant part of the podcast happens between 112:00 and 114:00.

Interestingly, the narrative on social media has been that Spotify has been censoring the podcast. Joe has flat out denied and said they’re a “great company” and “very open-minded.” However, that didn’t stop some fans from begging him to go back to YouTube.

“Go back on Youtube, it’s easier,” one pleaded. “YouTube was more convenient,” another stated. There were also complaints about no comment section.

Sadly for fans wanting to see JRE back on YouTube, there are no signs it will be happening any time soon, especially considering the Spotify deal was for multiple years.

Rust

Dafran creates $1000 Rust challenge on OfflineTV server

Published: 25/Jan/2021

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Dafran OfflineTV Rust Puzzle
Facepunch / Instagram: Dafran

Dafran created what he described as “the ultimate puzzle” on the OfflineTV Rust server, and it’s proven to be difficult, so he’s promised the first person to finish all three phases would receive $1000.

Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca has produced some quality content on the OfflineTV Rust server. He’s done everything from wipe out campers to win a helicopter flight and even won 20,000 scraps.

It’s no surprise since he’s one of the most skilled shooters on the server. However, Dafran has taken a leaf out of his new book as a peaceful farmer. Instead of always gunning down foes and raging, he’s spent a lot of time building things, too.

He recently teamed up with another streamer to build what he’s described as “the ultimate puzzle.” It consists of three puzzles or phases that need to be finished in succession. It doesn’t look like much from the outside. However, it’s proven to be quite a challenge. Nobody has finished it yet.

Unfortunately, a mountain of bodies piled up at the base, and the spirits of those trying to complete it are at an all-time low. So, Dafran decided to team up with the puzzle’s co-creator and give people an extra incentive.

Twitch streamer Dafran is now a farmer
Instagram/okotopen.dk
Dafran shocked the world when he stopped streaming to become a farmer, but it’s good to have him back.

“You have to complete all three puzzles,” he said. “Watch this. Watch this. Yeah, there’s a competition. We’ve created the ultimate puzzle. UAE44 will donate $1000 if you finish all three puzzles.”

“This jump puzzle is only the first puzzle, and no one has completed it yet,” he added proudly. “Look at all the dead bodies! No one has completed it yet. NoraTheExplorer is the first one, and she went up there and jumped up there on those.”

He was referring to a large wooden structure attached to the top of the building. It sounds like she made it all the way up, which is impressive. But unfortunately, she didn’t make it any further.

Now that there’s a financial incentive in the mix, it’s only a matter of time before someone finishes the puzzle challenge.

It will be interesting to see who manages to finish it, and how they manage to do it. It’d take a combination of determination, grit, and slick movement.

However, to weed out cheaters and hackers, those attempting it will need to stream their efforts and prove they finished it fair and square.