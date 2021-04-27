Paul Wesley ridiculed for thinking Madison Beer is an actual drink - Dexerto

Paul Wesley, the beloved star of iconic series Vampire Diaries, apparently has no idea who Madison Beer is, and appears to think she’s actually a beverage.

The 38-year-old actor is well-known for playing Stefan Salvatore in the popular CW series Vampire Diaries which ended in 2017 but still has a thriving fan base. Paul himself has a big social media following with 11 million Instagram followers.

While 22-year-old Madison Beer is largely known for her internet presence, she’s also made her way into mainstream popular culture, and even has more than 24 million followers on Instagram — double that of Paul — so it’s pretty surprising the actor hasn’t heard of her.

Paul recently posted to his close friends Instagram story answering a Q&A asking “Do you like Madison Beer?” to which he responded “Uhh never had that beer, but I like beer, I like most beer. Although lately, I haven’t been drinking as much beer because I’m trying to cut it out you know.”

Now the story segment has become fully public after TikTok user @abbiebargh posted the video, as her first and only video. In under 24 hours, the video has already racked up half a million likes and 2 million views.

TikTokers are finding the entire thing hilarious with one person reacting “LMAO the way he humbled her without even knowing.” Another person added, “He’s being totally serious too LMAO I love him.”

Another person said “Same energy as demi saying her favorite dish is a mug,” referring to Demi Lovato’s now-legendary interview. Even Instagram star Francesca Farago responded with crying laughing emojis.

In another post, Paul further demonstrated his lack of popular culture awareness, answering the question “do you believe in Larry?” which refers to the couple name coined by fans for One Direction’s Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson. Paul responded “What in the goddamn hell are you talking about? I believe in Larry David.”

The video also has fans wondering how this particular user managed to find herself on Paul’s close friends list on Instagram and it’s not as hard as you might think. If you follow a link in Paul’s Instagram bio you can find the option to pay to be on his close friends list for $2.99 a month, and all money goes to Farm Sanctuary, an animal protection organization.