Nessa Barrett teases "truth" about Josh Richards and Jaden Hossler drama in new song - Dexerto

Nessa Barrett and Jaden Hossler have been making headlines as the hottest couple in the TikTok scene, much to the despair of their former partners, Josh Richards and Mads Lewis, but Nessa claimed she’d reveal the “truth” about the drama in an upcoming song.

The drama between Nessa Barrett, Jaden Hossler, Josh Richards, and Mads Lewis seemingly exploded out of nowhere. It all started when Nessa and Jaded recorded and released a hit song and music video together despite being in relationships with Josh and Mads.

It left a bitter taste in their partners’ mouths, which ultimately kick-started the deterioration of their relationships. Both came to an end shortly after the song was released.

Since then, Nessa and Jaden have been spotted together acting like a couple multiple times, with both of them confirming they’re the happiest they’ve ever been. Mads and Josh have shared their thoughts multiple times, with one seemingly more bothered than the other.

Now, in the saga’s latest development, Nessa claimed she’d reveal the truth about the situation in an upcoming song.

Nessa uploaded a video of her lip-synching the lyrics to ‘Original Sound’ by Maori Bossbaby824, which says, “Some people tell me that I need help. Well, some people can f**k off and go to hell.” She even flipped off at the camera.

Then, she followed it up with a caption, implying there’s more to the drama than meets the eye, and it will all be revealed soon. “Can’t wait for my EP to drop, and everyone will know the truth since people want to act so innocent,” she wrote.

Going by what she said, it seems like it could be more scandalous than fans first thought. But we’ll have to wait and see whether that’s true.

Josh and Mads haven’t responded yet, and probably won’t since it seems like they’re both trying to move on.