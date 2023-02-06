Patient cured in MrBeast blindness video defends YouTuber from ‘exploitation’ allegations

A patient from MrBeast’s latest video curing 1000 people’s blindness has jumped to the YouTube star’s defense after controversy.

Jimmy Donaldson, otherwise known as MrBeast is one of the biggest YouTubers in the world. To date, he’s amassed over 132 million subscribers alone, putting him at the very top of the ladder.

Fans have come to love the 24-year-old for his wacky and sometimes outright bizarre videos. But, many know him for his philanthropic efforts. Over the course of the last few years, the YouTube star has helped clean up oceans, plant millions of trees and assist those in need.

Similarly, in his latest video, Jimmy has once again changed lives for the better, helping over 1000 people by curing their blindness. However, many have hit out at him, claiming the YouTuber exploited patients for his own gain.

Patient defends MrBeast after curing blindness

64-year-old Jeffrey Yaple was one of many who had their blindness cured thanks to Jimmy. While many have slammed MrBeast for using the patients for publicity, Yaple has jumped to the YouTuber’s defense.

In an interview with Insider, he said: “I personally don’t think he was doing this for publicity. Everything he does is going to generate publicity because he’s so famous, but I’m pretty sure this was from the heart.

“His video didn’t make fun of anyone and he didn’t exploit me. He was nice enough to pay for my surgery, and the way he helped all of us has actually inspired me to do more to help others in need, like people who are homeless and who ask me for help.”

He continued: “At the end of the day, there are always going to be haters, and I’m sure MrBeast knows that as well. Losers will always want to destroy winners and try and peck away at those who are winning in life.”

MrBeast has also responded to critics. While the YouTuber has made it clear that he plans to spend all money he makes to help others before he dies — Twitter has remained divided on the YouTuber’s reasons for getting involved.