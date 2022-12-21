MrBeast breaks YouTube sub record for 2022 and he can’t believe it

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has apparently claimed the record for most subscribers gained in a week during 2022, and even he can’t quite believe it.

MrBeast’s rise on YouTube over the last few years has been pretty meteoric, as he’s managed to dethrone Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg as the most-subscribed creator on the platform in recent weeks.

Donaldson’s increasingly elaborate videos have been the key to his success, starting out on a local scale before expanding massively. He’s done everything from hiring out a theme park to play hide and seek, buying a private island, and even renting out an entire football stadium just for a few minutes.

Article continues after ad

With the new year right around the corner, there’s no telling the limits to where the MrBeast channel can go, but he’s managed to claim one unique record before the calendar turns over to 2023.

MrBeast breaks 2022 YouTube record for most subs in a week

According to PwnyyGaming, a Twitter account that tracks YouTube analytics including subscribers, MrBeast’s main channel gained a whopping 3,188,959 subscribers for the week of December 12-19.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

That massive figure is, according to the stat tracker, the “highest known weekly total across all of YouTube in 2022,” which is quite something given MrBeast has routinely had weeks above 2 million new subscribers.

It was a fact even he couldn’t believe, as he replied: “In a week? Crazy lol” shortly after that the graphic went live.

Article continues after ad

Even without the massive growth, MrBeast is comfortably going to hold the top spot when it comes to YouTube subscribers. PewDiePie is unlikely to rally his fans for a T-Series-like war given that he urged Jimmy to take top spot away from him.

As we head into the new year, MrBeast will probably have a few massive video ideas up his sleeve, and it’ll be interesting to see if he can beat the 3,188,959 figure in a different week.