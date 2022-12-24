MrBeast reveals major Hans Zimmer collaboration for latest video

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at carver.fisher@dexerto.com

MrBeast worked with award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, with a soundtrack being made exclusively for the biggest YouTuber’s latest video.

Ever since MrBeast overtook PewDiePie as the most subscribed YouTuber on the platform, he’s been upping the ante with every video. This has earned the content creator various records on YouTube, and records that he’s still breaking years into his time on the platform.

He spends exorbitant amounts of money on putting together the biggest, most eye-catching stunts and concepts to capture his audience, with production quality that rivals that of Hollywood-backed film crews.

MrBeast is doing everything he can to close that gap and revealed that composer Hans Zimmer made an original soundtrack for his latest YouTube video MrBeast and some other content creators travel to Antarctica.

MrBeast works with Hans Zimmer on YouTube video

For those unfamiliar, Hans Zimmer has a massive and award-winning portfolio of work as a composer. He mainly works on movies, with his recent projects including original compositions for Dune (2021) and Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

He’s also made music that’s had a life beyond the movie it was made for like his work on Interstellar, as well as his work on the Pirates of the Caribbean series.

His latest work wasn’t on a big blockbuster movie, but rather, a big blockbuster YouTube video from MrBeast.

MrBeast’s latest adventure brought him to Antarctica, where he challenged himself and a crew of his friends to survive for 50 hours in the coldest place on the planet. He and his friends got up to all sorts of shenanigans, including digging a massive tunnel and climbing a mountain.

Over the past few videos, MrBeast has spent millions of dollars between renting out private islands, strapping jet engines to cars, and now flying him and several others to Antarctica and back. It’s no surprise that he’s upping his production quality and attaching some big names to his videos.