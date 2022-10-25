MrBeast’s TeamTrees has finally planted 20 million trees

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

YouTube star Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has made history after his TeamTrees collaborative fundraiser finally reached its goal of planting 20 million trees worldwide.

TeamTrees first embarked on its mission in 2019, raising over $20 million in charitable donations by early 2020 to take on the task.

Famously, Elon Musk made a hefty donation towards the cause, with the Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur pledging the funds to cover one million trees. He is the second-highest donor to date, behind Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke.

TeamTrees was also backed by Marc Benioff, Plants vs. Zombies, Scott Chacon, and ELF Development A/S – all of which appear in the ‘most planted‘ rankings.

On October 25, 2022 – three years later – the organization’s leading content creator announced to the world they had finally reached the summit.

MrBeast TeamTrees celebrates after planting 20M trees

MrBeast broke the news – and in some respects, the internet – using his Twitter account.

The post recorded over 20,000 likes in the first hour.

He said: “After three long years, the 20,000,000 trees from TeamTrees have officially been planted.”

The location and amount of trees per location can be accessed using the organization’s official website.

Their records state trees 150,000 were planted in British Columbia, Canada, 100,000 in California, United States, and the list goes on.

The larger numbers show over one million have been planted across Mozambique and 905,000 in India – illustrating the scale and impact of TeamTrees’ accomplishment.

In every corner of planet Earth, TeamTrees has delivered on its mission to plant trees native to the environments that needed support, crowning a quite historic achievement – one that many other YouTubers may not have believed to be possible when Donaldson first announced the ambitious climate conservation effort in 2019.