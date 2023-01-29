MrBeast cures 1,000 people’s blindness in latest video

YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has once again changed lives, curing 1,000 people’s blindness in his latest video.

MrBeast is continuing to change lives for the better. With over 130M subscribers, it’s clear why the 24-year-old sits at the top of the YouTube ladder.

With hit videos such as his Squid Game recreation, as well as attempting to survive 50 hours in Antarctica, it’s no wonder Jimmy shattered YouTube’s record for most subs in a week in 2022.

Not only do his fans love him for the more bizarre videos — sometimes spending millions of dollars at a time — many have taken to his philanthropic side. Now, in his most recent video, the YouTube star continues to change lives.

MrBeast helps cure 1,000 people’s blindness

In a January 28 upload, MrBeast helped out over a thousand people by paying for surgery to cure their blindness.

Noting that half the population with curable blindness doesn’t have access to the right treatment, Jimmy helped out people across the world.

Countless strangers across numerous countries such as Nambia, Mexico, Honduras, Indonesia, Brazil, Vietnam, Kenya, as well as Jamica were helped.

MrBeast didn’t stop there either. During the 8-minute-long video, Jimmy was seen once again seen blessing strangers with heaps of cash, and the YouTube star even went out of his way to buy a Tesla for a young fan following a successful surgery.

Furthermore, an additional $100,000 donation was made that will help cure more blindness around the world.

It’s unclear what the YouTuber has up his sleeve next, but he certainly continues to one-up himself every time.