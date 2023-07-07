OnlyFans mom accuses teachers of bullying her kids after school finds her account

An OnlyFans model says teachers discriminated against her kids and suspended her son after the school found her account.

Making OnlyFans content can be quite lucrative, but as one mother found out, the negative stigma attached to it can result in some serious problems for family members.

Florida woman Sara Blake Cheek had already revealed that her son was suspended from school after her OnlyFans was discovered, but it turns out that her other kids were discriminated against as well.

In an interview with Dexerto, Cheek delved into the abuse her children allegedly received and how teachers singled them out.

Teachers accused of discriminating against kids over their mom’s OnlyFans

According to Cheek, the issue began with her son’s football team when the cheerleader coach who was married to the football organization’s president exposed her for making OnlyFans.

From there, Cheek had to sign a contract stating that she wouldn’t be able to participate in anything team-related. However, things just got worse, because when the school found out, her son was suspended without ever giving a reason.

Twitter/saracheeky1 Sara Blake Cheek’s son was suspended after his school found her OnlyFans.

Even after hiring an attorney to get answers, the school never responded, leaving her kid suspended for over a month. Meanwhile, her other kids wanted to get out of the school because they were being treated differently.

Cheek explained that her kids weren’t given the same opportunities as others, such as her daughter not being allowed to participate in gym.

“This is the worst part. One of my kids was separated from his classroom and the teacher had his desk facing the wall. And this was my kid who has sensory proceeding disorder! He couldn’t comprehend why he was being singled out,” she added.

Furthermore, the boy wasn’t allowed to walk with his class or participate in activities. In the end, he was isolated and forced to be by himself.

OnlyFans mom says haters “can’t stand” when she succeeds

Luckily, things seem to have gotten better with the children now in a different school while Cheek makes over $50,000 a month on OnlyFans and is the new cover girl for FHM USA, something she says her haters loathe.

“They can’t stand that I didn’t stop when I was banned from the football organization. They thought they got me!” he exclaimed. “It fueled my fire. It made me want to do more, be more, make it bigger, and make an impact for my fans. I wanted it for myself.”

The mom isn’t the first OnlyFans model to deal with hardships. In the past, numerous OF stars have been sacked from their jobs over their content including a nurse whose coworkers couldn’t stop watching her videos.