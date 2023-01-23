TikToker Joey Swoll goes viral for defending man in gym amid streamer Jessica49 controversy

Fitness TikToker Joey Swoll’s latest post has gone viral for defending a man in a controversial gym video shared by streamer Jessica49.

TikTok Fitness Coach Joey Swoll is well-known within the TikTok fitness community for his work on combating “toxic” gym culture. He creates various educational gym content on TikTok, as well as responds to viral TikToks of individuals at the gym coming into question.

Most recently, Swoll replied to Twitch streamer Jessica49’s TikTok, and shortly after went viral. Within the video, Swoll defended a man’s actions as he attempted to help Jessica49 at the gym, which she found extremely discomforting.

The TikTok originally showed Jessica49 at the gym, in which she expressed her discomfort after being glanced at by a man, calling him a “stupid f*** piece of s***”.

She then expressed extreme discomfort after the man approached her and asks if she needs help, layering the screen of the TikTok with text such as “what if I just ripped his pp out of his socket so he could never reproduce again” and “natural selection better take these wierdos out”.

Swoll counteracted Jessica’s arguments, providing his own experience as a veteran lifter.

“If you watch the video, he sees that you struggle putting plates on the other side. Now any experienced lifter knows that when you have a barbell on the ground… it’s very difficult to put plates on… He sees that you struggled, being an experienced lifter he comes over and tries to help you, ’cause that’s what kind people do.”

Swoll went on to then condemn Jessica’s comments about the man.

“It’s sad to see you took an act of kindness, this man doing something for you, being kind, and turned him into a creep at the gym. Talking about how you want to rip his reproductive organ off so he can’t reproduce and that natural selection should take him out. Really?

“Trying to make yourself out to be a victim. Which you’re not. There are women harassed at gyms, you’re not one of them. You need to do better.”

Joey’s video has received over 49 million views on Twitter, and the majority of comments seemingly agree with his take on the matter.