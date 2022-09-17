Nurse fired due to coworkers watching her OnlyFans content at work

A TikToker revealed that she got fired from her nursing job due to coworkers watching her OnlyFans videos at work.

Content creator and nurse Jaelyn revealed in a viral video with over 2.2 million views that she was let go of her job for being a “distraction” to her colleagues.

The 22-year old explained that her main source of income is making OnlyFans content, and that for the last year and a half, she’s also worked as a nurse for a nursing home group.

However, Jaelyn shared that she was recently called into the office of a woman she’s never met, who told her she knew about her OnlyFans content.

The woman claimed that the nurses at their particular nursing home have been looking at her socials and OnlyFans while Jaelyn is with patients. The TikToker said the woman told her it has become an issue, which resulted in her being fired.

“She said that she can’t have that happening every time that I work so she has to let me go,” she recalled, adding that the “main reason for letting me go is because they need a job more than I do.”

The TikToker added that her coworkers would have to be paying for her OnlyFans in order to be watching her videos on the clock.

“Like they paid for my site, so they all could see and look at the nurse’s station while they’re on the clock,” Jaelyn said.

TikTok react to nurse being fired due to coworkers watching her OnlyFans content

Many TikTok users urged Jaelyn to file a wrongful termination complaint.

“File a complaint with the labor board in your state. That’s wrongful termination. You can get paid for that!” one user urged.

“That is 110% a lawsuit … no questions asked,” another user wrote. “Unless it specifically says something in the code of conduct for that employer.”

“Get a lawyer. You can 100% sue for wrongful termination! YOU WILL WIN! it’s illlegal to fire you for that!” someone else commented.

“I work in HR – lawsuit baby!” a fourth person shared.

In a follow-up video, Jaelyn said she met up with the woman who fired her to get a written explanation to send to a lawyer. Essentially, Jaelyn believes she was fired for being a distraction.