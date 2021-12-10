Olivia Rodrigo named Entertainer of the Year & Doja Cat fans aren’t happy

Music star Olivia Rodrigo has been named TIME Magazine’s entertainer of the year, however, some aren’t so sure she should have been given the honor.

Olivia Rodrigo may have sprung on to the scene as a Disney Star in the High School Musical series, the 18-year-old has picked up global recognition for her music.

Back in May, her Driver’s License track dominated the charts across the globe, was used in many TikTok trends, and became the source of much discussion as fans tried to find hidden meaning in her lyrics.

With 2021 close to wrapping up, plenty of year-end awards have started to be handed out, and Rodrigo has managed to bag one in the form of TIME’s Entertainer of the Year. Though, not everyone is best pleased by that.

Rodrigo earned the award on the back of her critically acclaimed album ‘Sour’ – which has become the most popular release ever on Spotify, seven Grammy nominations, and an appearance on Saturday Night Live.

However, some critics believe that others should have been given the Entertainer of the Year nod – specifically, Doja Cat. “I love her, but Doja deserved it,” tweeted one fan. “I think it should have been Doja. She is good, but not yet, who is deciding these?” added another. “Doja and Lil Nas X were ROBBED,” commented another.

Others suggested that Billie Eilish – who released her ‘Happier than Ever’ album and had a James Bond track in 2021 – should have won, while others opted to throw their support behind Taylor Swift. Some even suggested Kanye West should have won following his massive DONDA performances.

I've gotten to do some crazy things this year but this one feels particularly surreal. thank u @TIME !!! entertainer of the year !!!!!!https://t.co/6mjJGRfK3K pic.twitter.com/k2urqaGdNY — Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo) December 9, 2021

Despite all the critics, plenty of Rodrigo fans were naturally delighted for their favorite artist to get even more recognition. “We love a multifaceted queen,” replied one. “We meant when we said Olivia Rodrigo domination last year,” added another.

With the Grammys still yet to be decided, Rodrigo could still be in for more awards for her work in 2021 but we’ll have to wait until late January to see if she takes home any of those prestigious awards.