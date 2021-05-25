Olivia Rodrigo breaks remarkable record with her first two singles on Billboard chart - Dexerto

Former Disney Channel star turned pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has become the first female artist to ever have two debut singles hit number 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Hot 100 charts.

A lot of people will remember 18-year-old Olivia Rodrigo from the Disney Channel series Blizzardvark, alongside her performance in Disney+’s High School Musical: The Series.

Breaking away from her Disney Channel roots, the artist has stepped into the world of pop music, following in the footsteps of singers such as the now-iconic Demi Lovato.

Turns out, though, that she’s smashed their records out of the park by scoring two number one hits from her debut album.

Advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo breaks records

In the run-up to the release of ‘Sour’, Olivia has managed to score two number-one singles on the Billboard Global 200. To make things even sweeter, she’s also topped that Hot 100 charts!

Why is this so significant? Olivia’s meteoric rise up the charts makes her the first female artist to ever have two singles from a debut album reach number one in the charts.

‘Driver’s License‘ and ‘Good 4 U’ are the two singles in question, and they certainly generated a whole lot of hype before her official album launch on May 21.

Olivia reacts

It’s pretty clear that the buzz in the community has inspired Olivia herself. A post from her Instagram shows off two images of her number one status, simply captioned: “GOOD 4 U IS NUMBER ONE!!!!!!!! I’M SO HAPPY AHHHHHH!!!!!”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo (@oliviarodrigo)

She also expressed her emotions on Twitter, quote tweeting the official Billboard Global tweet and writing “thank you guys [so much]. Number one!!!!!”

😭😭😭😭😭😭 thank u guys sm. number one!!!!! https://t.co/jqNKzqSg3v — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) May 25, 2021

Considering this is the first album she’s ever dropped, Olivia has entered the musical universe with quite the bang.

She’s etched herself into the pop history books, and it’ll be exciting to see where she goes from here. After all, she started her flourishing career smashing records; the sky’s the limit.