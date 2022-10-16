Nessa Barrett releases first album ‘Young Forever’

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

Singer and TikTok star Nessa Barrett has released her debut album ‘Young Forever,’ featuring tracks like ‘Tired of California.’

20-year-old Nessa Barrett is a singer who first rose to fame on short-form video platform TikTok. The star now has over 19 million followers on the app, where she shares various videos about her life, often featuring her own music.

In 2020 she began her music career, and she has since gone on to release a number of songs, including ‘I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead,’ ‘Pain,’ and ‘La Di Die,’ which featured fellow TikTok star Jaden Hossler.

On October 14, Nessa released her debut album, titled ‘Young Forever,’ much to the delight of fans who eagerly follow the star’s music career.

The album features thirteen songs, including tracks like ‘tired of california,’ ‘gaslight,’ ‘madhouse,’ and more, all of which are stylized in lower case.

In an Instagram post on launch day, Nessa wrote in the caption: “I can’t believe I can finally say that my debut album Young Forever is out now. I’m so insanely blessed and emotional. This is my diary and I’m so excited to share it with all of you.

She went on to say: “Thank you for all of the endless love and support through this whole journey. Thank you for letting me be vulnerable. I’ve dreamt about this moment since I was 5 and I never thought I could make it. I owe it all to you for giving me a voice. May you all be young forever.”

Fans in the comment section expressed how “proud” they are of the star. “I just can’t stop listening. I have no words to describe how amazing this album is,” one person wrote.

Nessa’s fans are already loving her debut album, and are no doubt already looking forward to hearing more from the star in the future.