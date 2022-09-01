Noah Beck defends Landon Barker from TikTok hate amid Chase Hudson feud: “It’s not fair”

TikTok star Noah Beck is coming to Landon Barker’s defense as Charli D’Amelio’s new boyfriend takes heat from the internet amid his spat with her ex, Chase Hudson.

TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio has moved on to date Landon Barker, the son of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, after parting ways with ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson back in 2020.

There’s trouble in paradise, though, as Chase and Landon apparently used to be friends — keyword ‘used to be.’ After Charli and Landon went public, Chase all but called her out in his new song, ‘All the Things I Hate About You,’ where he notably called her a “homie hopper.”

Since then, Landon has been keen on taking shots at Chase on TikTok, and even wants to make a diss track on Charli’s ex-man with influencer Josh Richards.

As a result, the internet isn’t really taking Landon very seriously, with commenters across social media mocking the lad for his largely one-sided campaign against Chase — but Noah Beck isn’t here for the backlash.

Noah Beck speaks up for Landon Barker amid online criticism

Noah spoke out about the ongoing criticism against Landon in an interview with the Hollywood Fix, where he offered some advice to Charli’s new boo.

“Landon’s a good kid,” Noah said. “I like Landon. …it’s not fair. Because you have to think at the end of the day, Landon’s like, what — 19 maybe? He’s a kid.”

“If anything I could say to Landon, Landon’s always been nice to me and vice-versa. Landon’s a good kid and it’s one of those things where, if I was him, I wouldn’t take anything personally because no one knows him personally.”

This interview comes hot on the heels of Beck’s own “relationship drama” of sorts after fans became convinced that he and long-term girlfriend Dixie D’Amelio had broken up.

Luckily the couple is still together, with both parties confirming they “love each other” and are just keeping their relationship offline.