Landon Barker addresses Charli D’Amelio breakup rumors

Landon Barker went on the Zach Sang show and dismissed rumors that he and Charli D’ Amelio have broken up.

Charli D’Amelio, one of TikTok’s biggest stars with over 150 million followers, sent fans into a frenzy when she revealed that she was dating Landon Barker in July of 2022.

The TikTok power couple appeared in the news before when Landon Barker ended up fighting another TikToker at an LA in defense of Charli, which resulted in him sustaining a gruesome injury to his eye.

Fans have also had to worry about their favorite social media couple breaking up earlier in the year when an Onlyfans model accused Landon of cheating, and now the breakup rumors are back. Landon Barker went on the Zack Sang show to set things straight once and for all.

Landon Barker shuts down Breakup rumors once and for all

Landon attributed the reason for all the whisperings about Charli D’Amelio’s relationship to the fact that they are not a “Social Media relationship,” and prefer to keep their life a bit more private.

Zach Sang and his co-host asked Landon Barker the hard question on everyone’s mind: “Why does the internet think you broke up?”

Landon denied that they broke up and could only guess that the reason that fans thought that is because they’re not a social media couple: “If it’s authentic, you don’t have to post it. I was still seeing her [Charli] all the time, […] but that’s probably why people thought that because we weren’t as active on social media.”

But fans were quick to remind Landon Barker and Charli D’Amelio’s social media presence as a couple, refuting their claims of not being a social media couple: “Why do they both try so hard to convince people they didn’t intend to be a “social media relationship” when they’ve purposely made themselves public since day 1,” said one fan under an Instagram that clipped Landon’s relationship comments.

Fans also questioned if their relationship is as stable as Landon hinted at after they thought he seemingly shaded Charli’s past relationship with Chase Hudson as “fake” on the Lightweights podcast.

