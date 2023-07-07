Nina Kosaka confirms VODs won’t be deleted after Nijisanji graduation

Nina Kosaka has confirmed that both her channel and VODs will remain accessible for a few months after she graduates although not all of her streams will survive.

Initially announced on June 26, Nina Kosaka will graduate from Nijisanji on July 8. In the announcement, the Fox Goddess Vtuber described her time at the agency as “humbling.”

The announcement also stated that all of her social accounts and YouTube channel would be made private, preventing fans from being able to access her content once she’s gone.

However, that is no longer the case with Nijisanji going back on their original decision. At least for a little while giving fans time to download their favorite VODs.

Nina Kosaka channel to remain accessible after graduation

Nina Kosaka answered a few questions fans had been asking leading up to her graduation stream. Amongst these was if VODs would be accessible after she graduated, with Nijisanji’s previous announcement suggesting otherwise.

It turns out that most of her VODs and her YouTube channel will be sticking around with Nina confirming that “VODs will be staying up!”

However, not all of her content will survive. Nina continued; “I would like for Members streams to not be re-uploaded and remain lost in time,” meaning any streams exclusive to Members of her channel will expire.

On a Zatsudan stream held on June 27, Nina said she wanted VODs to remain on her channel for “at least a few months”. Given this, it’s unlikely her streams will be accessible forever but this at least gives fans time to download and reupload her non-Members exclusive content.

It is unusual for a corporate Vtuber to have their content remain accessible after they graduate. Even within Nijisanji, the likes of Mirei Gundo and Asahina Akane had their channels removed shortly after graduating.