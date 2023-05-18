Asahina Akane graduates from Nijisanji three days after new outfit reveal

Asahina Akane has announced her graduation from Nijisanji just three days after the Vtuber showed off her new outfit design.

Nijisanji has seen a few of its talents graduate throughout May. Popular ex-Nijisani ID member Zea Cornelia graduated on May 14 with Taka Radjiman set to join her on May 28.

Even on the EN branch side, the Vtuber agency has seen the likes of Zaion Lanza and Yugo Asuma both step away or have their contract terminated for various reasons.

For the most part, the original Japanese branch has done a good job of retaining its talent but a recent announcement from Asahina Akane has caught fans completely off guard.

Nijisanji Vtuber Asahina Akane will graduate in May

Vtuber agency Nijisanji has announced that Japanese talent Asahi Minami Akane will graduate on May 24, 2023.

A fan translation of the official statement reads: “On May 24, 2023, Asahina Akane will graduate from Nijisanji and leave Nornis in order to focus on her studies. Therefore, the YouTube channel, her fan club, and other social networking services related to her will be closed on May 26.”

Paying tribute to Akane, the announcement continued: “Since her debut on August 6, 2020, Asahina Akane has done a wide range of activities, including transcending language barriers and focusing on singing. We would like to express our respect and heartfelt gratitude for her activities as a member of Nornis.”

Akane’s graduation will come as a huge shock for her fans as the Nijisanji Vtuber had streamed her new outfit reveal just three days prior to the announcement on May 14.

She is a member of Nornis, a female singing group owned by Nijisanji comprised of Akane, Inui Toko, and Machita Chima. Following Akane’s graduation, Nornis will continue to operate with just the two remaining active members.

The news doesn’t get better for Nijisanji fans with more graduations already confirmed for the coming months. Siska Leontyne will graduate on June 15 and then Amicia Michella’s graduation will follow on July 16.