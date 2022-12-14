NIJISANJI announce Yugo Asuma’s graduation, effective immediately

Hailing from Perth, Andrew is Dexerto's Australian Managing Editor stranded in the middle of nowhere. They love telling stories across all games and esports, but they have a soft spot for League of Legends and Rainbow Six. Oh, and they're also fascinated by the rise of VTubers. You can contact Andrew at andrew.amos@dexerto.com

NIJISANJI Noctyx member Yugo Asuma has graduated from the VTuber agency, effective immediately from December 14. The English star had not streamed for weeks, and was floating in and out of hiatus before the sudden announcement.

Yugo Asuma was one of NIJISANJI’s breakout stars from Noctyx, the all-male group which, alongside Luxiem, cemented the agency’s place in the English VTuber sphere.

However the DJ from the group has announced his sudden graduation on December 14. NIJISANJI put out a statement, saying: “Numerous discussions have been held with Yugo Asuma on what it means to be a Liver affiliated with a company.

Article continues after ad

“However, despite our discussions many aspects of his activities and behavior as a Liver could not be accepted as a company.

“After much deliberation between both parties, as a company who supports many Livers from NIJISANJI and NIJSIANJI EN, we have decided to have Yugo Asuma graduate.”

It comes after Yugo Asuma said they would be taking a week off on November 28, but didn’t return for three weeks. The announcement from ANYCOLOR is the first communication regarding the star since the start of December.

“Hello my lovely Yuguys,” Yugo said in their last tweet on December 1. “I really wanna tell you that you are all awesome. Your existence means a lot. I’m sorry that I am not good enough to satisfy all of you but your existence means a lot. I love you and I hope you are sharing love to everyone.”

Article continues after ad

Twitter: Yugo Asuma Yugo Asuma’s last tweet on December 1, two weeks before his graduation, wished his fans well.

Yugo Asuma’s social media accounts and videos are being shut down straight away, with no graduation stream planned for the Noctyx member.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Yugo Asuma will cease all Liver activities, and his YouTube Channel, Twitter, and other social media accounts will be made private, and the sale of merchandise and voice content will also be suspended,” NIJISANJI’s statement added.

Some of Yugo Asuma’s genmates have spoken out on his sudden graduation, including Fulgur Ovid.

“We are going to do our best to weather this storm as we always have,” he said. “In the meantime please give us patience to compose our thoughts and allow everyone to grieve and deal with the news however they need to.

Article continues after ad

“Wherever our DJ next chooses to perform I’m sure they’ll bring more light and love to all those around them. Go finish off those androids, kyoudai. You’ve got this.”

Uki Violeta said the news took the group by surprise: “We’re currently still processing and digesting everything right now, so please give us time. Our hearts are hurting, and we know yours are too.”

Yugo Asuma’s graduation is the second this month for NIJISANJI, with Axia Krone graduating from the Japanese branch two weeks ago. Yugo’s departure is also the first for NIJISANJI EN, who recently released its seventh wave in XSOLEIL.