NIJISANJI reveal new Noctyx VTuber group: Talent details, debut dates

NIJISANJI’s rapid expansion in the VTuber space continues as the company debuts their fifth English VTuber group, named Noctyx. Five new talents are set to go live later in February, pushing NIJISANJI’s total talent count deeper into the 200s.

It might have only been a couple of months since their last EN VTuber group debuted, but NIJISANJI is back to bring five new names to the forefront of the community.

The new Noctyx group will add five new talents to the company’s rapidly growing roster, which now features 20 English stars. It also brings their overall member count up to 211.

Who is a part of NIJISANJI Noctyx?

Noctyx are NIJISANJI’s fifth English VTuber group, composed of five male stars ready to take the internet by storm. All of them are decked out in futuristic techwear with five very distinct color palettes ⁠— and personalities ⁠— to set them apart.

You can find their YouTube channels below:

Even before their debut, the stars have nearly 400,000 combined followers on Twitter, with fans across the world fawning over their model designs and voice snippets in the promo.

I'VE BEEN SUPER NERVOUS ALL DAY BUT IT'S REALLY NICE TO MEET EVERYONE thank you all for the support, it's crazy right out of the gate! — Alban Knox 🎭🕒 NIJISANJI EN (@alban_knox) February 22, 2022

NIJISANJI Noctyx debut dates

The Noctyx quintet will be making their debuts on February 27, 2022 at 2am GMT. For those in the US, that’s at 6pm PT / 9pm ET on February 26.

All the streamers will debut at the same time on their respective channels, introducing themselves to the world. However, there will also be a joint stream hosted by fellow NIJISANJI EN VTuber talents Reimu Endou and Ike Eveland.

Noctyx are also hitting the music charts to start their VTuber careers under NIJISANJI, with their debut single “Stuck In The Abyss” dropping on February 27 at 5am GMT.

The song was produced in collaboration with MATZ, a popular Japanese dance music artist.