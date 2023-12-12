Nijisanji announces two more graduations as OG members call it a day

Nijisanji has announced the graduation of two of its VTuber talents, Chihiro Yuuki and Momo Azuchi, who are some of the agency’s longest-serving members.

2023 hasn’t been the best year for Nijisanji, with several members either walking out or being terminated. From Mirei Gundo’s baseball controversy to Zaion’s unprecedented termination, not everything has gone to plan.

While there have been positives like the success of Nijisanji Koshien 2023 and Selen Tatsuki’s innovative Apex tournament, some fans feel the loss of so many members has hampered these milestones.

Moving into 2024, those losses look to be continuing with two of Nijisanji’s Japanese members calling it a day.

Two more Nijisanji VTubers are graduating in 2024

In a Tweet posted on December 12, 2023, Nijisanji confirmed the graduation of two VTuber talents, Chihiro Yuuki and Momo Azuchi.

The announcement reveals that the two talents will both graduate from Nijisanji on January 31, 2024, the same day that their Membership will also close. However, fans will be able to send fan letters to show their appreciation until February 23, 2024.

Both VTubers are some of Nijisanji’s longest-serving members with Chihiro debuting in its First Generation and Momo as part of SEEDs.

Debuting four months apart, these two VTubers have been creating content under the Nijisanji name since 2018. This makes them not only some of Nijisanji’s longest-serving members but also some of the oldest VTubers altogether.

Following up on the announcement, Chihiro replied: “I feel really sorry for the first-year students and everyone who supported me. sorry. This is the result of a lot of thinking and thinking. I will work hard to achieve what I have always wanted to achieve. Chihiro was a happy person as she was loved by many people. Thank you for what you have done.”

Meanwhile, Momo responded: “I thought a lot about whether I should wait until my birthday before retiring, but I decided against it. I’m very sorry because I saw people making various preparations. sorry…!”

These graduations follow the news that Indonesian member Mika Melatika will also be exiting Nijisanji at the end of December 2023, marking the agency’s last graduation of 2023 to round what has been a difficult year.