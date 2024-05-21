Nijisanji EN reveals its first new generation of 2024

Nijisanji EN has revealed Denauth, the latest generation to join the VTuber agency adding three new members to its line-up, alongside the return of debut songs.

First announced in the official trailer, Denauth is the next generation of VTubers joining Nijisanji. The new group features three new English-speaking talents: Klara Charmwood, Ryoma Barrenwort, and Twisty Amanozako.

Denauth will reveal a new debut song called ‘Sugary, Spooky’, the first group song by Nijisanji EN since Noctyx’s ‘BREAK FREE’ in February 2022. It has been written and produced by Kento Nagatsuka, a Japanese vocalist for WONK.

The two prior generations, Krisis and TTT, did not release debut songs, but Denauth brings back this tradition. You won’t have to wait long to hear it either, with all three talents hosting their first streams this weekend. The start time of each member’s debut is as follows:

Ryoma Barrenwort: May 24, 2024, at 7:10 PM (PDT), May 25, 2024, at 11:10 AM (JST), May 25, 2024, at 2:10 AM (UTC)

Klara Charmwood: May 24, 2024, at 7:40 PM (PDT), May 25, 2024, at 11:40 AM (JST), May 25, 2024, at 2:40 AM (UTC)

Twisty Amanozako: May 24, 2024, at 8:10 PM (PDT), May 25, 2024, at 12:10 PM (JST), May 25, 2024, at 3:10 AM (UTC)

Alternatively, you can watch the official debut program with Doppio Dropscythe and Vantacrow Bringer. They will be reacting to each debut stream on the official Nijisanji EN YouTube channel, giving their first impressions of the three new members,

Denauth is the first VTuber generation debuted by Nijisanji since Selen Tatsuki’s termination. The former member alleged a “toxic environment,” on her alt account, claiming others bullied her within the company.

This has led to Denauth receiving some backlash, with certain fans believing it is too early to debut a new generation. However, many others have reacted positively to the announcement, praising the new members’ designs, and expressing excitement at the return of debut songs.

Such replies on X/Twitter included, “hype hype hype!!!” and, “WELCOME WELCOME!!! Debut lines AND an original song?? We are so back!!” while a more skeptical upvoted post on r/VirtualYouTubers responded, “Well. I genuinely wish them the best of luck. They’re going to need it.”