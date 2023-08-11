Entertainment

Nijisanji Koshien 2023: Teams, Schedule, Draft, more

Nijisanji Koshien 2023 VTuber baseball tournament.Nijisanji

Nijisanji’s biggest annual event is here, seeing a range of its VTuber talents drafted to go head-to-head in a virtual baseball tournament. Here’s what you need to know about Nijisanji Koshien 2023 including the teams, the schedule, and where you can watch the action.

Every year Nijisanji hosts an annual baseball tournament in a game called eBaseball Power Pro Baseball 2022. Although it isn’t as big in the West, Nijisanji Koshien is arguably the agency’s most popular event back home.

Article continues after ad

This year’s format sees 10 teams of 16/17 Livers placed into two groups of five. These teams duke it out in the league phase across the first two days of the Koshien to determine who qualifies for the final. The final takes place on the third day to decide the champion.

To help you better understand Nijisanji Koshien 2023, we’ve put together this guide explaining what it is, how the draft works, the schedule, and all ten teams.

Article continues after ad

What is Nijisanji Koshien 2023?

Nijisanji Koshien is an annual baseball event hosted by VTuber agency Nijisanji. It involves ten designated Livers drafting a team of roughly 16 other talents to create a virtual baseball team.

These drafted teams then duke it out in eBaseball Power Pro Baseball 2022, a popular baseball game developed by Konami. To be clear, the VTubers themselves don’t play but rather avatars representing their likeness.

When is the Nijisanji Koshien 2023 draft?

The draft for Nijisanji Koshien 2023 took place on Nijisanji’s official YouTube channel on July 1, 18:00 JST. It saw ten head coaches draft a team of sixteen players from across Nijisanji’s various branches.

Related:

TikTok Wrapped 2023: How to get your TikTok wrapped stats

Article continues after ad

The draft format saw each coach pick their player of choice for the first seven rounds and then randomly assigned Livers for the remaining nine rounds.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.

Nijisanji Koshien 2023: Schedule and where to watch

Nijisanji Koshien 2023 will be streamed on the official Nijisanji YouTube channel from August 11 to August 13. However, these streams will be entirely in Japanese.

A more accessible option is to tag along for the watch-along streams that some Nijisanji EN members are hosting. Nijisanji EN’s watch-along schedule is as follows:

Article continues after ad

We’ll update the schedule once more details are released.

Nijisanji Koshien 2023: Teams & rosters

Nijisanji Koshien 2023 is made up of ten teams of either 16 or 17 players. These are all of the participating teams with their full roster of Livers and head coach (HC).

Ouritsu Helesta High School

Lize Helesta (HC)Anju KatrinaFuren E Lustario
Suo SangoHakase FuyukiPonto Nei
Matsukai MaoHana MacchiaRosemi Lovelock
Sophia ValentineHyona ElatioraRai Galilei
Meloco KyoranIke EvelandFumi
Sonny BriskoHibachi Mana

VR Kansai High School

Higuchi Kaede (HC)Tsukino MitoFushimi Gaku
Yorumi RenaEluMashiro Meme
Sara HoshikawaYaguruma RineHoshirube Sho
Reimu EndouMorinaka KazakiAkabane Youko
Suzuki MasaruKoyanagi RouAnemori Sayo
Enna AllouteAzuchi Momo

Nijisanji High School

Shiina Yuika (HC)KuzuhaMakaino Ririmu
Maimoto KeisukeJoe RikiichiShishido Akari
Ratna PetitNarakaLayla Alstroemeria
Ryu HariBan HadaKaburaki Roco
Reza AvanlunaYumeoi KakeruMillie Parfait
Sukoya KanaAia Amare

Yuusha Ikusei High School

Nui Sociere (HC)Ex AlbioYang Nari
Hayama MarinBelmend BanderasDebidebi Debiru
Gwelu Os GarMoiraHa Yun
Suzuya AkiYamagami KarutaYamagami Karuta
Elira PendoraKurusu NatsumeMachita Chima
Yuhi RiriUmise Yotsuha

Sei Azarashi High School

Igarashi Rika (HC)Hyakumantenbara SalomeHonma Himawari
Ishigami NozomiKoshimizu ToruPetra Gurin
Rindou MikotoShu YaminoXia Ekivira
GaonIenaga MugiNagisa Arcinia
Shikinagi AkiraMurakumo KagetsuDola
Todoroki KyokoSeto Miyako

Kokuu Academy

Kenmochi Toya (HC)Inui TokoAmamiya Kokoro
Fumino TamakiGilzaren IIISuzuka Utako
Koroi ShibaLuca KaneshiroAkagi Wen
Na SeraSeffynaYu Q. Wilson
Riksa DhirendraNishizono ChigusaAiba Uiha
Emma*AugustVer Vermillion

Yokosuka Ryusei High School

Yashiro Kuzuku (HC)Vox AkumaFuwa Minato
Hanabatake ChaikaSister ClaireAlban Knox
Eli ConiferKotoka TorahimeLevi Elipha
Yukishiro MahiroDoppio DropscytheGenzuki Tojiro
Sakura RitsukiAster ArcadiaSo Nagi
Kuramochi MerutoMin SuhaScarle Yonaguni

Mameneko Kouka High School

Leos Vincent (HC)Sasaki SakuKagami Hayato
Takamiya RionOnomachi HarukaSaiki Ittetsu
Ren ZottoLain PatersonShibuya Hajime
Oliver EvansBonnivier PranajaTodo Kohaku
Kanda ShoichiAsuka HinaOh Jiyu
Uki VioletaKitakoji Hisui

Teikoku Corvus High School

Ibrahim (HC)Lauren IroasKanae
Ars AlmalRyushenKaida Haru
Yuki ChihiroVantacrow BringerSeraph Sazzle Garden
Amagase MuyuSorahoshi KirameMika Melatika
Harusaki AirSelen TatsukiKyo Kaneko
Aizono ManamiDerem KadoAkira Ray

Kaitou Gakuin High School

Watarai Hibari (HC)Fura KanatoUzuki Kou
Saegusa AkinaLuis CammyShellin Burgundy
Hayase SouNagao KeiHex Haywire
Etna CrimsonInami RaiShirayuki Tomoe
Vezalius BandageFinana RyuguPomu Rainpuff
Usami RitoMaria MarionetteMononobe Alice

That’s everything you need to know about Nijisanji Koshien 2023! Be sure to check out the event when it’s live and support your favorite VTubers!

Related Topics

Nijisanjivtubers