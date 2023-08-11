Nijisanji Koshien 2023: Teams, Schedule, Draft, more

Nijisanji’s biggest annual event is here, seeing a range of its VTuber talents drafted to go head-to-head in a virtual baseball tournament. Here’s what you need to know about Nijisanji Koshien 2023 including the teams, the schedule, and where you can watch the action.

Every year Nijisanji hosts an annual baseball tournament in a game called eBaseball Power Pro Baseball 2022. Although it isn’t as big in the West, Nijisanji Koshien is arguably the agency’s most popular event back home.

Article continues after ad

This year’s format sees 10 teams of 16/17 Livers placed into two groups of five. These teams duke it out in the league phase across the first two days of the Koshien to determine who qualifies for the final. The final takes place on the third day to decide the champion.

To help you better understand Nijisanji Koshien 2023, we’ve put together this guide explaining what it is, how the draft works, the schedule, and all ten teams.

Article continues after ad

What is Nijisanji Koshien 2023?

Nijisanji Koshien is an annual baseball event hosted by VTuber agency Nijisanji. It involves ten designated Livers drafting a team of roughly 16 other talents to create a virtual baseball team.

These drafted teams then duke it out in eBaseball Power Pro Baseball 2022, a popular baseball game developed by Konami. To be clear, the VTubers themselves don’t play but rather avatars representing their likeness.

When is the Nijisanji Koshien 2023 draft?

The draft for Nijisanji Koshien 2023 took place on Nijisanji’s official YouTube channel on July 1, 18:00 JST. It saw ten head coaches draft a team of sixteen players from across Nijisanji’s various branches.

Article continues after ad

The draft format saw each coach pick their player of choice for the first seven rounds and then randomly assigned Livers for the remaining nine rounds.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Nijisanji Koshien 2023: Schedule and where to watch

Nijisanji Koshien 2023 will be streamed on the official Nijisanji YouTube channel from August 11 to August 13. However, these streams will be entirely in Japanese.

A more accessible option is to tag along for the watch-along streams that some Nijisanji EN members are hosting. Nijisanji EN’s watch-along schedule is as follows:

Article continues after ad

August 11: 1 PM JST (Petra Gurin channel)

August 12: 1 PM JST (Luca Kaneshiro channel)

August 13: 5 PM JST (TBD)

We’ll update the schedule once more details are released.

Nijisanji Koshien 2023: Teams & rosters

Nijisanji Koshien 2023 is made up of ten teams of either 16 or 17 players. These are all of the participating teams with their full roster of Livers and head coach (HC).

Ouritsu Helesta High School

Lize Helesta (HC) Anju Katrina Furen E Lustario Suo Sango Hakase Fuyuki Ponto Nei Matsukai Mao Hana Macchia Rosemi Lovelock Sophia Valentine Hyona Elatiora Rai Galilei Meloco Kyoran Ike Eveland Fumi Sonny Brisko Hibachi Mana —

VR Kansai High School

Higuchi Kaede (HC) Tsukino Mito Fushimi Gaku Yorumi Rena Elu Mashiro Meme Sara Hoshikawa Yaguruma Rine Hoshirube Sho Reimu Endou Morinaka Kazaki Akabane Youko Suzuki Masaru Koyanagi Rou Anemori Sayo Enna Alloute Azuchi Momo —

Nijisanji High School

Shiina Yuika (HC) Kuzuha Makaino Ririmu Maimoto Keisuke Joe Rikiichi Shishido Akari Ratna Petit Naraka Layla Alstroemeria Ryu Hari Ban Hada Kaburaki Roco Reza Avanluna Yumeoi Kakeru Millie Parfait Sukoya Kana Aia Amare —

Yuusha Ikusei High School

Nui Sociere (HC) Ex Albio Yang Nari Hayama Marin Belmend Banderas Debidebi Debiru Gwelu Os Gar Moira Ha Yun Suzuya Aki Yamagami Karuta Yamagami Karuta Elira Pendora Kurusu Natsume Machita Chima Yuhi Riri Umise Yotsuha —

Sei Azarashi High School

Igarashi Rika (HC) Hyakumantenbara Salome Honma Himawari Ishigami Nozomi Koshimizu Toru Petra Gurin Rindou Mikoto Shu Yamino Xia Ekivira Gaon Ienaga Mugi Nagisa Arcinia Shikinagi Akira Murakumo Kagetsu Dola Todoroki Kyoko Seto Miyako —

Kokuu Academy

Kenmochi Toya (HC) Inui Toko Amamiya Kokoro Fumino Tamaki Gilzaren III Suzuka Utako Koroi Shiba Luca Kaneshiro Akagi Wen Na Sera Seffyna Yu Q. Wilson Riksa Dhirendra Nishizono Chigusa Aiba Uiha Emma*August Ver Vermillion —

Yokosuka Ryusei High School

Yashiro Kuzuku (HC) Vox Akuma Fuwa Minato Hanabatake Chaika Sister Claire Alban Knox Eli Conifer Kotoka Torahime Levi Elipha Yukishiro Mahiro Doppio Dropscythe Genzuki Tojiro Sakura Ritsuki Aster Arcadia So Nagi Kuramochi Meruto Min Suha Scarle Yonaguni

Mameneko Kouka High School

Leos Vincent (HC) Sasaki Saku Kagami Hayato Takamiya Rion Onomachi Haruka Saiki Ittetsu Ren Zotto Lain Paterson Shibuya Hajime Oliver Evans Bonnivier Pranaja Todo Kohaku Kanda Shoichi Asuka Hina Oh Jiyu Uki Violeta Kitakoji Hisui —

Teikoku Corvus High School

Ibrahim (HC) Lauren Iroas Kanae Ars Almal Ryushen Kaida Haru Yuki Chihiro Vantacrow Bringer Seraph Sazzle Garden Amagase Muyu Sorahoshi Kirame Mika Melatika Harusaki Air Selen Tatsuki Kyo Kaneko Aizono Manami Derem Kado Akira Ray

Kaitou Gakuin High School

Watarai Hibari (HC) Fura Kanato Uzuki Kou Saegusa Akina Luis Cammy Shellin Burgundy Hayase Sou Nagao Kei Hex Haywire Etna Crimson Inami Rai Shirayuki Tomoe Vezalius Bandage Finana Ryugu Pomu Rainpuff Usami Rito Maria Marionette Mononobe Alice

That’s everything you need to know about Nijisanji Koshien 2023! Be sure to check out the event when it’s live and support your favorite VTubers!