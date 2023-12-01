Selen Tatsuki unveils HoloNiji Apex tournament in VTuber industry first

Courtesy of TSB, Nijisanji and Hololive members are taking part in the newly announced HoloNiji Apex Custom Tournament marking a world first in the VTuber industry.

In April 2023, Nijisanji’s Selen Tatsuki teamed up with Holostars EN members Axel Syrios and Regis Altare at the Apex Legends VSAIKYO tournament to form TSB – Team Snake Bite.

While by no means unheard of for Nijisanji and Hololive members to collaborate it is uncommon for those in the English branches to work together.

While their results weren’t what they had hoped for, the three created good memories and have helped build a bridge between the two branches that didn’t previously exist. This has now resulted in something huge for fans to look forward to.

HoloNiji Apex Custom brings together the two biggest VTuber agencies

As announced during her Birthday Countdown stream on November 30, 2023, Selen Tatsuki has announced that TSB will be hosting the HoloNiji Apex Custom Tournament.

The Apex VTuber tournament promises to be an event consisting of 10 – 15 teams made up of members from across Nijisanji’s and Hololive’s branches. This includes Nijisanji, Nijsanji EN, Hololive, Hololive ID, Hololive EN, Holostars, and Holostars EN.

Timestamp: 1:07:26

The event itself will be made up of four fun game modes and three serious game modes. For the serious modes, the strongest teams will be nerfed in some way to keep the competition fair.

It will not feature a main broadcast with casters and instead rely on individual perspectives with the majority of participants expected to stream their point of view.

TSB’s HoloNiji Apex Custom has even been officially endorsed by EA with the Apex Legends publisher arranging prizes for the top teams. However, the specifics of these prizes have yet to be revealed.

More details on the HoloNiji Apex Custom tournament will be announced on December 3, 2023. That follow-up announcement will reveal the full team line-ups and more information on where fans can watch the event.