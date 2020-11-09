 Neymar Jr banned on Twitch after apparently leaking teammate's number - Dexerto
Neymar Jr banned on Twitch after apparently leaking teammate’s number

Published: 9/Nov/2020 23:41 Updated: 10/Nov/2020 0:18

by Bill Cooney
Neymar Jr Twitch ban
neymarjr/instagram

PSG football superstar Neymar Jr. has been banned from Twitch, and while there’s no official reason yet, speculation is that it’s for inadvertently leaking the phone number of Brazil National Team teammate, Richarlison.

Neymar’s account was taken offline on November 9 apparently out of nowhere, but word soon started spreading that it probably stemmed from an incident where the star accidentally shared Richarlison’s phone number live on his stream.

Putting out other people’s personal information, like addresses and phone numbers, is against Twitch’s Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, and is certainly an offense that can result in a suspension or permanent ban.

The violation seemingly took place back on October 18, when Neymar showed viewers his cellular phone while it was calling Richarlison – inevitably revealing the Everton player’s phone number for all to see.

Neymar Jr Twitch ban
Neymar - Twitch
Neymar’s Twitch ban may stem from him accidentally leaking Richarlison’s phone number on stream.

Richarlison even jokingly tweeted about the situation, acting unamused at the fact that Neymar’s gaffe had resulted in him receiving. “more than 10 thousand messaged” in five minutes.

Even though this event is from several weeks ago, the fact that he left the VOD up on his Twitch channel instead of deleting it may have left him susceptible to punishment. There’s no ‘statute of limitations’ on such violations, as long as the evidence is there to prove it.

All that said, however, there’s obviously no way of 100% knowing why he’s been banned since Twitch never divulges their reasoning for any suspension.

 

This is made even more unclear considering that the recent wave of DMCA strikes is causing numerous streamers to suffer such a fate, so there’s a chance Neymar’s ban could be because of that and not having anything to do with leaking a phone number.

Regardless, Neymar is one of the biggest, most well-known personalities in the world, not to mention Twitch, though he has been spending a lot more time streaming games like CS:GO, Call of Duty, and others on the platform in recent months.

Ironically enough, he’s even streamed with NAVi star Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev, who was also recently banned, though these incidents seem to be completely unrelated.

Tony Hawk surprises Addison Rae with insane custom skateboard

Published: 9/Nov/2020 20:19

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Addison Rae

TikTok star Addison Rae got the surprise of a lifetime after meeting up with none other than skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, who gifted her a special board that comes with a surprising benefit.

It’s not every day that Addison Rae — a TikToker and internet personality with over 68 million followers — is starstruck.

Considering that fact that she rubs elbows with the likes of Kourtney Kardashian on a near-daily basis, it must be hard to impress one of the social media sphere’s biggest celebrities — but it turns out, there is one name in particular that can leave her speechless.

In a November 9 YouTube video, Rae was blindsided by an unexpected meeting with Tony Hawk, who taught her a few tips and tricks in an indoor skating park (and yes, she did recognize him instantly, contrary to what many viral internet experiences with the skater will have fans believe).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

not a poser, just posing 😌🙈🤞🏼😎😃😜

A post shared by ADDISON RAE (@addisonraee) on

However, that was far from the highlight of their skating session; Hawk even presented Addison Rae with a custom skateboard from Chipotle, which, of course, featured a humorous slogan that included her viral “bad bleep” meme.

The skateboard in question acts as a kind of token in place of the franchise’s Celebrity Burrito Card, which is a gift card given to select celebrities that allows them to score one free burrito daily. How long this opportunity lasts is up in the air; some sources claim the free burritos are for life, while others state that celebs can only take advantage of the card for a year.

Tony Hawk gifts Addison Rae with a custom Chipotle skateboard.
YouTube: Addison Rae
Tony Hawk presented Addison Rae with a custom skateboard made by Chipotle, which acts as a token for the company’s Celebrity Burrito Card.

Needless to say, it looks like Rae got more than free burritos — the star even received her own skateboard to commemorate the occasion, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime training session with Tony Hawk, who had his own compliments to give to the social media celebrity.

“I think it’s really cool that you’re introducing skateboarding to the new generation,” Hawk said of Rae’s efforts. “Especially girls, ‘cause it is the great equalizer. It’s all-inclusive. I feel like, if kids can just see how fun it is and what it can do for them, they’ll want to do it. I feel like you’re really promoting that well.”

Although it’s hard to live up to Tony Hawk’s own skateboarding prowess, receiving such a compliment from one of the sport’s biggest names is nothing to sneeze at, and it looks like Rae will continue to carry the skating torch into her career as a major influencer.