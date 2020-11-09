Neymar Jr banned on Twitch after apparently leaking teammate's number - Dexerto

PSG football superstar Neymar Jr. has been banned from Twitch, and while there’s no official reason yet, speculation is that it’s for inadvertently leaking the phone number of Brazil National Team teammate, Richarlison.

Neymar’s account was taken offline on November 9 apparently out of nowhere, but word soon started spreading that it probably stemmed from an incident where the star accidentally shared Richarlison’s phone number live on his stream.

Putting out other people’s personal information, like addresses and phone numbers, is against Twitch’s Community Guidelines and Terms of Service, and is certainly an offense that can result in a suspension or permanent ban.

The violation seemingly took place back on October 18, when Neymar showed viewers his cellular phone while it was calling Richarlison – inevitably revealing the Everton player’s phone number for all to see.

Richarlison even jokingly tweeted about the situation, acting unamused at the fact that Neymar’s gaffe had resulted in him receiving. “more than 10 thousand messaged” in five minutes.

Even though this event is from several weeks ago, the fact that he left the VOD up on his Twitch channel instead of deleting it may have left him susceptible to punishment. There’s no ‘statute of limitations’ on such violations, as long as the evidence is there to prove it.

All that said, however, there’s obviously no way of 100% knowing why he’s been banned since Twitch never divulges their reasoning for any suspension.

5 minutos e já tem mais de 10 mil msgs🤦🏽‍♂️ obrigado @neymarjr — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) October 18, 2020

This is made even more unclear considering that the recent wave of DMCA strikes is causing numerous streamers to suffer such a fate, so there’s a chance Neymar’s ban could be because of that and not having anything to do with leaking a phone number.

Regardless, Neymar is one of the biggest, most well-known personalities in the world, not to mention Twitch, though he has been spending a lot more time streaming games like CS:GO, Call of Duty, and others on the platform in recent months.

Ironically enough, he’s even streamed with NAVi star Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev, who was also recently banned, though these incidents seem to be completely unrelated.