 S1mple banned again on Twitch for fourth time over "aggression" - Dexerto
S1mple banned again on Twitch for fourth time over “aggression”

Published: 30/Oct/2020 22:28

by Bill Cooney

CS:GO star Oleksandr ‘s1mple’ Kostyliev has apparently been banned again on Twitch, for his fourth time in total on the platform.

The Ukrainian is the star of Natus Vincere’s CSGO squad and generally considered one of the best CS:GO players in the entire world, but even that isn’t enough to save you from the wrath of Twitch mods.

S1mple is no stranger to temporary bans from the site, and it seems he added to his tally again on Oct. 30, with his channel being taken offline out of nowhere.

It seems that like in the past, the pro has once again been banned for using a slur while streaming, but this latest episode isn’t quite like the others.

Shortly after news of the ban dropped, s1mple Tweeted that he was banned for using a Russian slur, but he claims he only said it because he was upset with another player for saying it on his stream.

“It’s funny that I get banned for aggression towards a person that says the word “Pidor” and specifically tries to ban me on the platform,” he wrote. “I try to condemn him for this and say the forbidden word because I have a negative attitude towards it (because of rules).”

While s1mple filled fans in on why he was banned, he didn’t mention how long he would be off of the platform for. Looking at his past infractions though, and it’s safe to say he’s probably looking at a 7-day break, at the very least.

The site has been known to ban repeat offenders for longer if they continue to get in hot water for the same thing, but considering how big of a name s1mple is and the circumstances surrounding this particular incident, it’s hard to say.

A good number of his fans noted that Twitch was quick to ban the Na’Vi pro after he slipped up, but still haven’t taken action against any one of the countless channels that rebroadcast s1mple’s streams to try and steal viewers.

Still, the pro doesn’t seem so much bothered by the ban as he does annoyed, which makes sense because he doesn’t really need to stream so to speak, considering all the money he’s made playing CS:GO professionally. That doesn’t really help his fans though, who will have to find someone else to watch while they wait for his return.

US Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 2:43

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

Sponsored

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

October

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.