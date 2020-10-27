 Neymar goes viral with funniest CSGO clutch ever on Twitch - Dexerto
Neymar goes viral with funniest CSGO clutch ever on Twitch

Published: 27/Oct/2020 12:04

by Connor Bennett
Instagram: Neymar/Valve

Neymar

Footballing superstar Neymar pulled off a hilarious, and sneaky, clutch during one of his CS:GO games, with the resulting Twitch clip racking up thousands of views afterwards. 

Over the years, Paris Sant-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar has made no secret about his love of Counter-Strike. From his ‘flashbang dance’ celebration in the World Cup, to playing alongside pros like Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, and streaming to thousands of fans on Twitch, Neymar has done a lot with his passion for CS:GO. 

It also helps that he’s actually pretty good at the game too, pulling off impressive aces and clutches too – be it playing alongside friends or jumping into a game by himself.

However, his most recent clutch wasn’t exactly a demonstration of his ability to hit crisp headshots, but rather how he can outplay enemies and force them into making some hilarious mistakes. 

Twitter: FallenCS

During his October 26 stream, the 28-year-old was locked in a tense game on Train, as his team were trailing 14-10. 

With his team in desperate need of a round win, the PSG star was left alone in a one-on-one to prevent the Counter-Terrorist side getting to 15 rounds. Though, instead of trying to outgun his opponent in the clutch, he sat at the top of the ladder that overlooks the B site. 

As he did so, the one remaining CT player came rushing out of upper and onto catwalk, and jumped towards the bomb. However, the jump was a complete fail and they fell to their death – giving Neymar’s side the round win.

Upon realizing what had happened, Neymar couldn’t help but jump up and start laughing hysterically as his teammates and viewers also joined in with the hilarity. 

As funny as the fail was, the last laugh went to Neymar’s opponent, as they were able to shake off the now-viral mistake and clutch up for a 16-12 victory. 

How CSGO caster Anders dealt with mental health issues I The Richard Lewis interview

Published: 27/Oct/2020 1:25

by Alan Bernal
Richard Lewis CSGO Anders Blume

Richard Lewis

Renowned Counter-Strike caster, Anders Blume, sat down with Richard Lewis to talk about his bout with mental health issues and how he was able to cope with it all throughout the years.

Blume has been the gold-standard for on-air talent in esports. Whether it’s the amount of events he attends or the game’s he casts, his career has been a great example for others who want to follow.

Unfortunately, life doesn’t come without its hardships. Whether it was personal matters at home or a packed schedule of responsibilities, Blume was hit with a flurry of stresses that seemed to pile on at times.

This is something that Blume and Lewis recognized affects everyone, but something many don’t talk about – or even admit to themselves.

On the job, there are some times when people can invest too much of themselves into the craft, which can start to have adverse effects on their health. Outside of the job, influences from social media or the internet just adds to the mess if you let it consume you.

While there aren’t glamorous or catchy solutions to these issues, Blume found respite in everything from diet, exercise, and even meditation to start dealing with the issue head-on.

Self-control in practicing good habits and having the mental strength to cast aside negativity doesn’t come easy for all people, but it could be something everyone can work on.

Through years of practice, Blume eventually found a routine that works for him even when life gets thick, and is hoping more people can find a way to do the same for themselves.