Neymar goes viral with funniest CSGO clutch ever on Twitch - Dexerto

Footballing superstar Neymar pulled off a hilarious, and sneaky, clutch during one of his CS:GO games, with the resulting Twitch clip racking up thousands of views afterwards.

Over the years, Paris Sant-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar has made no secret about his love of Counter-Strike. From his ‘flashbang dance’ celebration in the World Cup, to playing alongside pros like Gabriel ‘FalleN’ Toledo, and streaming to thousands of fans on Twitch, Neymar has done a lot with his passion for CS:GO.

It also helps that he’s actually pretty good at the game too, pulling off impressive aces and clutches too – be it playing alongside friends or jumping into a game by himself.

However, his most recent clutch wasn’t exactly a demonstration of his ability to hit crisp headshots, but rather how he can outplay enemies and force them into making some hilarious mistakes.

During his October 26 stream, the 28-year-old was locked in a tense game on Train, as his team were trailing 14-10.

With his team in desperate need of a round win, the PSG star was left alone in a one-on-one to prevent the Counter-Terrorist side getting to 15 rounds. Though, instead of trying to outgun his opponent in the clutch, he sat at the top of the ladder that overlooks the B site.

As he did so, the one remaining CT player came rushing out of upper and onto catwalk, and jumped towards the bomb. However, the jump was a complete fail and they fell to their death – giving Neymar’s side the round win.

Upon realizing what had happened, Neymar couldn’t help but jump up and start laughing hysterically as his teammates and viewers also joined in with the hilarity.

As funny as the fail was, the last laugh went to Neymar’s opponent, as they were able to shake off the now-viral mistake and clutch up for a 16-12 victory.