 FaZe Clan's Cizzorz mysteriously banned on Twitch and nobody knows why - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

FaZe Clan’s Cizzorz mysteriously banned on Twitch and nobody knows why

Published: 9/Nov/2020 19:45 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 20:18

by Bill Cooney
Cizzorz banned Twitch
Cizzorz/Instagram

Share

faze clan

Out of nowhere on November 9, FaZe Clan streamer John “Cizzorz” Cizek was banned on Twitch, and no one seems to know exactly why.

Twitch bans are nothing new, but have been apparently increasing in frequency ever since the site started to crack down on streamers playing music that violates the DMCA.

At this point, there’s no evidence to show that a copyright strike is why Cizzorz got banned, in fact, with Twitch not giving any reason and no word from the FaZe Clan House resident himself, it’s all speculation at this point.

Based on how many streamers have been getting burned by the new musical crackdown it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if that was the reason after all, but we won’t know for sure until whenever he shares the reason himself, since Twitch never does on their end.

Cizzorz signed to FaZe Clan in 2018 after becoming one of the most popular Fortnite streamers during the battle royale’s heyday, and in 2019 reached over 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

One of the things he was most well-known for was his so-called Death-Run Challenges, where he would create almost-impossible obstacle courses using Fortnite’s creative mode, and hand out prizes to whoever could be the first to complete it.

Though Fortnite got him to where he is today, lately he’s been playing Call of Duty Zombies, Minecraft, and a variety of throwback games on stream. Content-wise there doesn’t seem to be anything from his recent broadcasts that would run afoul of Twitch’s community guidelines, but he does like to have music going on while he gaming.

Cizzorz - YouTubeWe still don’t know why Cizzorz has been banned, and won’t until he tells us.

While we know nothing about the ban, chances are it’s not permanent since most of the other copyright-related bans have been temporary, if that’s actually what this is all about.

For more updates on this situation, including hopefully a reason and time frame for the ban, keep an eye here as we’ll be updating this article with more information as it becomes available.

Entertainment

xQc gives honest verdict on Twitch streamers begging for subscriptions

Published: 9/Nov/2020 16:33

by Georgina Smith
xQc in front of a tree with lights on, next to the Twitch logo
Twitch: xQcOW

Share

Twitch xQc

Popular Twitch streamer Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has criticized streamers who guilt trip their audience into donating to them via subscriptions after taking the decision to quit their full time job in favor of streaming.

xQc is a streamer with a follower base of a whopping four million followers on Twitch, playing a variety of games for his loyal audience, including hopping on the recent Among Us hype entertaining fans across the globe.

In recent weeks, fellow streamer Pokimane announced that she’s introducing a cap to donations on her channel, meaning that fans will be unable to donate more than $5  in one go. This was with the intention of encouraging people to donate to smaller streamers, and charities.

xQc Pokimane Twitch donation cap
xQc/Pokimane
The two streamers had interesting takes on donations to big creators.

xQc felt that the decision was a good one, but did express his concern that audiences would then have the same expectation for all streamers, potentially shaming creators who choose not to. Instances like this have encouraged streamers and fans alike to think more broadly about donation culture on platforms like Twitch, and xQc certainly had something to say about streamers that beg their followers for donations.

xQc shares his opinion on streamers asking for donations

On November 8, xQc brought up the topic during a Minecraft stream. “I’ve seen it all okay. I’ve seen people almost blame their audience, or their viewers, for quitting their job to go full-time.”

He went on to criticize those who “say ‘guys, I quit full-time and money’s not kicking in, so you guys are gonna have to subscribe,’” to which he responded “no, f**k off b**ch, the f**k is your problem? Don’t do that dude, who thinks like that?”

When a comment appeared saying “easy for you to say,” xQc shared his story of the times where he’d stream with 150 viewers. “Nobody donated, I was making two bucks a week. And I had the same exact take.”

He finished up by saying “it doesn’t matter. You shouldn’t guilt the viewers for something you did, a choice that you made, a career path that you took. That’s so weird.”

It certainly seems that the culture around donations is shifting, particularly amid the climate of demonetization and DMCA claims. As more streamers give their take on donation culture, the debate appears to be getting more intense.