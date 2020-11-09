FaZe Clan's Cizzorz mysteriously banned on Twitch and nobody knows why - Dexerto

Out of nowhere on November 9, FaZe Clan streamer John “Cizzorz” Cizek was banned on Twitch, and no one seems to know exactly why.

Twitch bans are nothing new, but have been apparently increasing in frequency ever since the site started to crack down on streamers playing music that violates the DMCA.

At this point, there’s no evidence to show that a copyright strike is why Cizzorz got banned, in fact, with Twitch not giving any reason and no word from the FaZe Clan House resident himself, it’s all speculation at this point.

Based on how many streamers have been getting burned by the new musical crackdown it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if that was the reason after all, but we won’t know for sure until whenever he shares the reason himself, since Twitch never does on their end.

Cizzorz signed to FaZe Clan in 2018 after becoming one of the most popular Fortnite streamers during the battle royale’s heyday, and in 2019 reached over 4 million subscribers on YouTube.

One of the things he was most well-known for was his so-called Death-Run Challenges, where he would create almost-impossible obstacle courses using Fortnite’s creative mode, and hand out prizes to whoever could be the first to complete it.

Though Fortnite got him to where he is today, lately he’s been playing Call of Duty Zombies, Minecraft, and a variety of throwback games on stream. Content-wise there doesn’t seem to be anything from his recent broadcasts that would run afoul of Twitch’s community guidelines, but he does like to have music going on while he gaming.

While we know nothing about the ban, chances are it’s not permanent since most of the other copyright-related bans have been temporary, if that’s actually what this is all about.

For more updates on this situation, including hopefully a reason and time frame for the ban, keep an eye here as we’ll be updating this article with more information as it becomes available.