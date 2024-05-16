SportsBoxing

Darren Till promises to “end influencer boxing” after Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson event

Hunter Haas
Darren Till will make his boxing debut on July 20, but he’s warning Jake Paul that influencer boxing is coming to an endAssociated Press

Former UFC star Darren Till has never been one to mince words, and the mixed-martial-artists-turned-boxer proved it by sending some fiery words at his next opponent.

Till will make his professional boxing debut in front of a worldwide audience during the highly-anticipated Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson Netflix fight card.

The Liverpool, England, native will challenge Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., a former WBC world middleweight champion and the son of former three-division champion Julio Cesar Chavez Sr.

Till told The MMA Hour that the idea of fighting on the July 20 card was sprung upon him out of nowhere but that it was an easy decision to say yes.

“The fight is one of the biggest of our generation,” the 30-year-old told Ariel Helwani. “You’ve got Jake Paul, who is a huge, massive star. And you’ve got one of the best fighters to ever live, Mike Tyson.

“They literally just approached me with the fight, and in my eyes, the exposure this event is going to bring to any fighter, I think, as a fighter, you can’t turn an opportunity like this down.”

However, the kind words toward Paul ended quickly as the interview continued, and Helwani asked about Till’s ambitions in the boxing world.

“I’m going to knock [Chavez Jr.] flat out in two rounds. I’m going to knock that man out in two rounds.

“Then I’m going to fight Jake Paul after it. And if Jake Paul’s not available, I’ll fight [Mike] Perry. I’ll fight anyone. Dillon Danis wants to fight me, so let’s go, Dillon.

“I’m going to bring influencer boxing to an end as soon as I knock Julio Cesar Chavez out. I am going to bring it all to an end. I’m going to knock every single one of them out.”

Till’s last competitive fight came at UFC 282 against current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis, which saw the South African win via a brutal neck crank.

As for Chavez Jr., he’s fought in 61 professional boxing bouts in his two-decade-long career. But his last match was nearly three years ago in December 2021, and he has lost three of his last six fights since losing to Canelo Alvarez in 2017.

Till’s fight against Chavez Jr. is quite the test right out of the gate, as the former UFC title contender will face a formidable foe — and he’s well aware of it.

“He’s an ex-world champion. His dad’s a living legend. So, it would be very wrong of me to disrespect him.

“But as I said, I’m not coming to f*****g make the numbers up in July. I’m coming to put on a show for everyone involved.”

It’ll be a chance for Chavez Jr. to add another victory to his 53-6-2 career boxing record, while Till will attempt to start his foray into a new sport with a statement win.

In that event, Paul must keep his eye out. Till’s promise to bring influencer boxing to an end gains credence with a victory over a former world champion.

For all the biggest results and upcoming fights this year, check out Dexerto’s 2024 boxing schedule.

