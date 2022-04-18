Bryce Hall responds to Ben Askren boxing rumors

TikTok star Bryce Hall is shutting down any rumors of potentially boxing retired Olympic wrestler and mixed martial artist Ben Askren — and even showcased his DMs with the athlete.

Ben Askren squared off with YouTuber Jake Paul in the boxing ring in April 2021. The bout didn’t go as expected, with Paul notably taking the victory by TKO in the first round.

Since then, Askren hasn’t made much noise in regards to another possible influencer boxing event… but rumors claim he’s set to return to the ring against none other than Bryce Hall.

Hall has stated that he’s ready to jump back into the boxing world after taking a loss to Austin McBroom in his debut boxing match last year at the YouTubers vs TikTokers event.

Although he’s tried to set up a 2 v 1 bout against the Island Boys to no avail, fans are connecting him with Askren as a potential opponent in the interim.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like this matchup is going to happen. Hall addressed the rumors during an impromptu Q & A session in his latest vlog, citing his DMs with Askren as proof that there’s no interest for a fight on his side.

Bryce Hall reveals Ben Askren DMs amid boxing rumors

“Lol, I retired from boxing,” Askren said in a screenshot of their direct message history. “Probably Portnoy stirring up trouble.”

Bryce says he was told about the rumors through the grapevine and was just jazzed about the possibility.

“Honestly, someone told me that he was wanting to box me,” Hall said. “I thought it was more, kinda legendary that he even wants to.”

(Topic begins at 3:35)

Hall isn’t the only one stepping in the boxing ring soon; Jake Paul is set to make his return this August against an as-yet unnamed opponent, although fighters like Floyd Mayweather and Anderson Silva are on the table.